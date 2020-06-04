They can’t stop being cute. Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are among the most famous couples on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise, and with good reason. Annie’s humor and David’s loyalty to his wife have made them a mainstay on TLC, and the couple has thrilled fans on "90 Day Fiancé." Annie’s good-natured side extends to her social media platforms, where she often posts updates on her outings with David. Her recent post has endeared her to many Instagram users.

Annie and David's lovely post

Annie posted a beautiful picture in which she and David seemed to be taking a walk in the countryside. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the photograph, and Annie’s caption won many fan’s hearts.

The Thailand reality star wrote, “Love you my sweet potato,” and she was holding David’s waist in the picture as they posed while looking at the scenery. Annie’s fans were thrilled by her clever nickname for her husband, and it is safe to say that the couple has gone from strength to strength since making their first appearance on "90 Day Fiancé."

A while back, the couple was financially unstable after returning from the United States. At the time, David did not have a job, and Annie could not legally work since she had not received a job permit. Despite their money problems, the couple stuck together, and fans have felt privileged to watch them improve their lives. David eventually got a job as an online college lecturer, and some months later, Annie’s application for a work permit was successful.

The Thailand reality star runs a fruitful cooking business, and she has displayed her cooking skills on her frequent appearances on TLC.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses to temporarily halt their operations, Annie showed her innovative side. The popular reality star decided to make masks, and together with David, they distributed the protective gear to many first responders and health workers on the frontlines in dealing with the pandemic.

David praised his wife for helping solve the mask shortages that had hit the United States at the beginning of the pandemic, and he called her his queen.

One of the favorite couple of '90 Day Fiancé'

Annie’s thoughtful gesture earned her adoration from many "90 Day Fiancé" viewers. Her recent post about David has highlighted the strong bond between the couple.

As they commented on the post, her followers commended her for sticking with David during their difficult times. Many fans have also expressed their desire to replicate Annie and David’s relationship traits in their own lives. The couple’s success on "90 Day Fiancé" has allowed them to mentor new couples who appear on the show. Fans will also not mind seeing the couple appear on more spinoff shows of TLC’s most popular reality show.