The recent murder of George Floyd has sparked a multitude of protests throughout the United States. Many people have marched in the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and they have called to an end of police violence against African-Americans. However, some of the protests have witnessed looting incidents. Even though a majority of the protesters have condemned the looting, they have insisted that those focusing on the looting incidents are using them as distractions from the real issues.

"90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed came under sharp criticism after he released a statement about the ongoing events in the country.

In a video clip for his blog, Big Ed condemned the murder of George Floyd and called for an end to police violence. He also expressed his support for the “righteous” protests taking place in the United States. However, Big Ed appeared to deviate from the message of the protesters after he used a strange analogy to describe the uprising that has followed George Floyd’s death. The American reality star told fans that, after witnessing the looting taking place during some of the protests, he had concluded that some of the protesters were poisoning the well.

While explaining his metaphor, Big Ed, the "90 Day Fiancé" star told fans that the looters would hinder the real protesters from achieving their goals.

He declared that he would never stand with the rioters involved in the protests, and he accused them of poisoning the well of social justice and reform. The 54-year-old ended his statement by alleging that if the protests continued, America would disintegrate into a state of chaos and lawlessness. He said that he couldn’t stand to see his country torn apart by the violence stemming from the protests.

On George Floyd’s death, Big Ed said that he had not died in vain and that his death would lead to justice for all.

Fans reaction

Fans have reacted indifferently to Big Ed’s blog post, with a majority criticizing him for his strong words against the riots. Many of his followers noted that the ongoing protests have been largely peaceful, and in some cases, the police have been the instigators of the violence and riots.

They also felt that Big Ed’s post was alarmist since he had chosen to focus on the violence going on in the United States, instead of the cause of the violence. They accused him of faking his concern over George Floyd’s death because he appeared to be more alarmed about the destruction of property than the actions of the police that led to Floyd’s death. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers also called Big Ed’s reaction on George Floyd’s murder unsatisfactory compared to the other "90 Day Fiancé" stars who have spoken out about the issue. It will be interesting to see how Big Ed responds to the criticisms he has received.