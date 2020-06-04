The United States is still dealing with the angry reaction to the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died shortly after police, in Minneapolis, arrested him. Floyd’s death last week sparked protests throughout the country. The Black Lives Matter movement has again called for an end to police violence and discrimination against African Americans. As celebrities and even world leaders continue to react to the death of George Floyd, the sad reality is that racial inequality remains prevalent in America.

Annie Suwan supports Black Lives Matter

"90 Day Fiancé" star Annie Suwan has voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing protests in the United States, which have seen protesters demand justices for George Floyd.

In a recent post, Annie joined in the Black Out Tuesday initiative that sought to shine more light on the protests calling for racial equality. Annie has over 500,000 followers on Instagram, and she encouraged her fans to support the calls for racial fairness in the United States.

David revealed Annie's facing racism

Sadly, for Annie, racism is an issue she has had to deal with since she moved to America from Thailand to be with her husband, David Toborowsky. During the couple’s appearance on "90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined," David revealed that Annie has had to adjust to racial discrimination. The American reality star revealed that the couple prefers to shop at Asian supermarkets to avoid racially charged encounters at regular stores.

David also claimed that he was alarmed after he saw several fans sent his wife some racially insensitive remarks on her social media accounts. The American reality star said that he is always worried about his wife anytime she leaves the house to run errands.

Despite racial prejudice still being rampant in some parts of the United States, Annie has still enjoyed her stay in the country.

The Thailand reality star often posts pictures of herself having a good time with her husband. Following her vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement, her followers praised her for speaking out against racial injustice. Annie has integrated well into life in her new country.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, she volunteered to make masks for health care workers and first responders.

Her vocal calls for justice for George Floyd could encourage other reality stars to support reforms in how police deal with people of color in the United States. Apart from Annie, other "90 Day Fiancé" immigrants have supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Anfisa Nava also posted her support of the Black Out Tuesday campaign. The Russian reality star moved to the United States after marrying Jorge Nava in season four of "90 Day Fiancé."