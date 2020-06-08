Life is good. Popular "90 Day Fiancé" star Annie Suwan and her husband, David Toborowsky seem to be enjoying their time together. The couple has entertained the show's fans with their witty humor and devotion to each other. For Annie, moving to the United States has clearly made her happy. The Thailand native initially had a hard time adjusting to her new country due to the financial difficulties that the couple was facing.

When David and Annie immigrated to America, the couple did not have a place to live, and they had to depend on their friends and family to survive.

At first, Annie and her husband had to live in a friend’s storage room. However, their friend sold the room, and the couple was homeless again. They later decided to move to Kentucky to live with David’s sister. Despite their financial struggles, the couple’s commitment and loyalty to each other did not waver, and their money problems are now behind them. David found a stable marketing job with a reputable firm, and later on, Annie received her work permit.

Fans have expressed their joy at seeing the "90 Day Fiancé" stars Annie and David thriving instead of surviving. As soon as they were financially stable, the couple decided to settle in Arizona, and they bought an apartment in the Grand Canyon state last year.

Since then, Annie and David have appeared content with their new living situation. Annie frequently posts pictures of her new surroundings on her Instagram page, and her latest post showed that she is enjoying life in Arizona. In the photograph, Annie was holding a glass of juice as she posed in a traditional pool.

She captioned the picture, “Enjoy beautiful weather in Arizona with the Carps. No cooking today. Hope you all have a great weekend.”

The favorite '90 Day Fiancé' cast member

Many of Annie’s followers were happy to see her living her best life. The popular reality star has won over fans with her clever humor, and her love for her new country.

Annie recently showed that she was an active member of her new community when she volunteered to make masks and distributed them to first responders and health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. David has said that he is proud of his wife, and the couple’s time in Arizona has strengthened their marital bond.

In addition to the warm weather in the state, the couple decided to move to their new home since they had many friends in the area. Former "90 Day Fiancé" couple Aika and Josh Batterman also live in Arizona. Annie’s latest post shows that she likes her new home, and fans couldn’t be happier for her. The Thailand native is a role model to her followers. Her love story with David has encouraged "90 Day Fiancé" viewers to remain steadfast and positive despite the struggles they may be facing.