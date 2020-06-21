Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi returned to our screens this month as cast members on the fifth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Fans got to know the couple last year after Angela traveled to Nigeria to be with her boyfriend. The couple’s huge age difference made fans skeptical about their relationship. Although Angela and Michael have not let it affect their union, Angela has tried her best to look youthful for her husband.

Angela's botox

Over the weekend, the 54-year-old reality star traveled to Atlanta to refresh her Botox and filler procedures.

Angela spent $3,000 on the cosmetic surgery, which saw her receive several injections on her face. After the operation, the American reality star shared the results of the procedure on Instagram. She told fans that she had driven for four hours to her doctor’s office after lockdown restrictions were lifted in her home state of Georgia. Angela felt compelled to share the results on social media after fans had accused her of using filters to make her pictures more attractive.

In a past interview, Angela said that the reason she undergoes cosmetic surgery procedures is to look more youthful and attractive. She also stated that Michael appreciates the fact that she puts in the effort to look much younger for him.

Angela and her 32-year-old boyfriend got married earlier this year. While they did not share any pictures of their wedding, fans found out about the union after Angela referred to Michael as her family’s son-in-law as she eulogized her deceased mother last February. Now that the two reality stars are cast members on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," fans will get to see how they are adjusting to their married life.

New season of '90 Day Fiancé'

TLC released a trailer for the new season last month, and while the couple looked happy together, they could get into a serious argument as the season progresses. In the teaser video clip, Michael’s mother told Angela that she would have to be more submissive to her son since they were now married.

However, Angela aggressively disagreed with her mother in law and declared that she would not defer to Michael. In another tense scene, Angela appeared to hit Michael after he told her to put her hand down.

The couple’s relationship could go down the same route as Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme’s failed marriage from the recently concluded season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Lisa had the same attitude as Angela, and she struggled to fit into Usman’s Nigerian culture. While Angela and Michael have been together for a long time, the struggle for control in their relationship could see them drift apart. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."