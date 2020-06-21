Erika Owens was a fan favorite in the recently concluded season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Erika and her girlfriend, Stephanie Matto, were the first lesbian couple to participate in the "90 Day Fiancé" series. While they broke up at the end of the season, many fans felt that the couple’s appearance on the show was an important milestone for the LBGQT community. According to Daily Mail, last week, some pictures of Erika emerged over the Internet, and fans were shocked by the vast difference between her present and past appearance.

Erika current look

"90 Day Fiance" viewers were used to seeing Erika Owens spotting flamboyant hairstyles and outfits.

However, the 24-year-old was not always as colorful as she is now. In the recently released pictures, Erika had brown hair, which made her look like an ordinary teenager. The Australian reality star also wore glasses, and her lips were thin and unremarkable.

Fans noticed that Erika had undergone a makeover to make her lips plumper and pout. She also did not have any tattoos on her arms in the leaked pictures. The only constant feature in Erika’s appearance has been her nose ring, which she still had even in her teenage years.

Fans reaction over Erika's old pictures

Erika’s makeover elicited mixed reactions from fans. While many praised her for improving her appearance, some noted that she looked more innocent in her teenage years.

However, Erika has said that she is comfortable with the decisions she has made regarding her appearance. In a recent interview, the Australian reality star also revealed that she did not get along with Stephanie during their time on "90 Day Fiancé." Although the couple appeared to get along on-screen, Erika has revealed that she did not spend any time with her girlfriend when the cameras stopped rolling.

The 24-year-old said that Stephanie’s attitude towards her friends put a strain on their relationship. She admitted that her relationship with Stephanie had some good moments, but they were too few to make her want to continue dating her.

The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" was a huge success.

The Tell All episode for the show drew in over 4 million viewers in the United States. Due to the show’s popularity, TLC decided to air a spinoff series with the cast members from the show. The spinoff series titled "B90 Strikes Back" will see the cast members respond to trolls on the Internet. The reality stars will also give their opinions on other "90 Day Fiancé" programs. It will be interesting to see how Stephanie and Erika get along after their breakup. During their time together, Stephanie accused Erika of hiding details about her past relationships from her. Now that the two reality stars broke up, Erika could reveal her true self and put Stephanie in her place.