Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel had an up and down relationship during their time on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." When the season began, Geoffrey proposed to his Russian girlfriend, but she rejected his proposal because she felt that they were moving too fast. Geoffrey was heartbroken by Varya’s rejection, and after returning to the United States, he started dating Mary. In a dramatic twist, Varya saved up her money and traveled to America where she confronted Geoffrey for dating Mary, and afterward, the couple decided to get back together.

Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship

After the season finale, Geoffrey and Varya’s relationship remains unresolved.

Although Varya accepted Geoffrey’s second proposal, there has been speculation that the couple split up soon after the show ended. Fans have been searching for clues about Varya’s relationship status on her Instagram account. While she has not given any hint about the fate of her relationship with Geoffrey, the Russian reality star has posted some stunning pictures of herself enjoying the summer season. Varya has been showing off her incredible body to her followers by posing in bikinis and other revealing outfits.

Fans are impressed with Varya

Many "90 Day Fiancé" fans have expressed their surprise at Varya’s well-toned body, and a few male fans have even asked her to marry them if her relationship with Geoffrey fails to work out.

However, her followers have noted that Varya has only posted pictures of herself without tagging Geoffrey. The Russian reality star doesn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring in the pictures. In one of her posts, Varya wrote that she had decided to focus on herself, a statement that made fans assume that she has moved on from Geoffrey.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

It will take some time for fans to find out Varya’s real relationship status after Geoffrey announced that he would not release his Tell All version. The Tennessee native took to Instagram last week to give fans the disappointing news. Geoffrey had already recorded the Tell All, which was hosted by Domenick Nati.

Varya and Mary had said that they participated in Geoffrey’s version. The American reality star had vowed to tell his side of the story after TLC banned him from the recently aired cast reunion episodes.

The network gave in to pressure from fans who protested Geoffrey’s participation because his four ex-wives had accused him of domestic assault. TLC had extended an invitation to Varya to contribute to the Tell All, but she declined the offer because she felt that it would be unfair for her to be present at the cast reunion without Geoffrey. Fans will have to wait a little longer before they find out if Varya and Geoffrey are still together. However, after seeing her hot Instagram pictures, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers are happy that Varya is living her best life.