"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Thorsten Kaye believes that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) may be just what Ridge Forrester needs in his life. In an interview with Soaps In Depth, the actor teased that it's unlikely that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge will make it as the show seems to want his character with Shauna. And, the actor said he knows why and he's all for it.

Ridge needs a fresh start

After everything that has happened between Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and the baby swap drama and the trouble with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), it's time for Ridge to get a fresh start.

He has had his share of stress in his life and he thinks now is the time to start fresh and adjust his priorities. One of those changes could be making Shauna a more permanent part of his life.

According to Daily Soap Dish, the "Bold and Beautiful" star revealed that Shauna is a breath of fresh air and he is all for his alter ego exploring a relationship with her. He thinks that the writers have to keep in mind that Ridge is not 25 anymore and his needs are different now than they were when he first met Brooke.

The actor is right, too. in real life, your perspective is not the same at 50 when you compare it to your 20s. It looks like when the show returns, Shauna and Ridge will grow closer as his chances to repair his relationship with Brooke diminish.

'B&B' fans want to see Brooke with Bill

For the past year, the "Bold and the Beautiful" viewers have begged for the writers to reunite Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) with Brooke.

The former couple had a huge following and people loved the chemistry they had together. However, the B&B writers had the plan to keep Bridge together for as long as possible.

That may be a thing of the past as Shauna is becoming more important to Ridge, and putting a wedge between them. If the trend continues, it's very likely Brooke will lean on Bill which would create friction with her sister, Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Denise Richards Wants More Airtime With Thorsten Kaye

After Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) exposes Brooke and Bill's recent kiss by showing a video as proof, Ridge chases after Shauna to Las Vegas. He needs comfort and one thing he knows, Shauna makes him feel better.

The pair had a night of drunken fun in Vegas before Ridge returned to Los Angeles. However, will they become a couple now that Ridge knows that Brooke shared a passionate kiss with Bill?

Denise Richards shares to She Knows Soaps that she believes that Shauna loves Ridge. Needing to get away and think, Shauna, leaves to Vegas to gain some perspective.

When Ridge chases after her, she realizes that he could be falling in love with her, too.

The "Bold and the Beautiful" fans remain optimistic that Shauna and Ridge could get a fair shot at love. The question is, will Brooke turn to Bill even though it will destroy Katie?

We'll have to keep watching the daytime soap opera to find out. Stay tuned for an update on when the show will air new episodes amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.