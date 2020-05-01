Ed Brown felt stunned on Friday after seeing that a fan wished that he had COVID-19. The "90 Day Fiance" cast member had been in a lot of controversy in the past weeks because of his actions on the show. Big Ed took a break from filming Cameo videos to address the message that he got. In a TikTok video, he expressed his shock and confusion after reading the message.

Big Ed on TikTok

He also reminded that he is just trying to spread his message of love both on the show and on his social media accounts.

He urged his followers to love themselves and each other as well. He also told them to stop taking life so seriously. Ed cross-posted the TikTok video on his Instagram account. There were a lot of supportive fans on the comments section of the video. However, some also told him that negativity is part of being in the world of reality television.

The "Before the 90 Days" personality has a divisive reputation among the show’s fans. He has been involved in various controversies because of his actions on the show.

That said he also has followers because a lot of viewers think that he is being authentic on camera.

Rosemarie Vega learns Big Ed’s vasectomy plans on '90 Day Fiance'

In other "90 Day Fiance" updates, Rosemarie Vega finally learns Big Ed’s plan to have a vasectomy. This creates another complication in their relationship in the next episode of "Before the 90 Days." In the teaser for the episode, Ed Brown finally told Rosemarie about not wanting to have kids anymore.

The morning after their conversation, he discovered that Rosemarie left him alone in their hotel room. It also looked like Rosemarie no longer wanted to communicate with him.

In a confessional, Big Ed confessed that he felt worried and sad about Rosemarie abandoning him. He already searched the hotel and checked with the front desk but no one had a clue where the 23-year old is.

Ed Brown gets sexual misconduct allegations

A TikTok user named Lordakeet recently went public with allegations that Ed Brown sexually harassed and assaulted her. The accusations only play into the narrative that he has questionable sexual choices. The TikTok user publicized the allegations by uploading a video on the platform. The video was basically a recording of a portion of a "Before the 90 Days" episode. The uploader sarcastically introduced Ed as the person who sexually harassed and assaulted her.

So far, TLC has not issued a statement yet on the allegations. Big Ed has also not addressed the controversy on his social media accounts.

Ed Brown, as a "90 Day Fiance" cast member, will be on the next "Before the 90 Days" episode. It will air on Sunday, May 03, on TLC. Stay tuned for news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."