"90 Day Fiancé" star Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s marriage is on the rocks. The "90 Day Fiancé" couple appears to be finally imploding after they constantly argued throughout the season. Their relationship has deteriorated over the past few weeks, and fans have seen the couple’s differences playing out on social media. In a recent interview, Lisa threatened to press charges against Usman for his alleged infidelity.

Lisa on Usman

While talking to her promoter, Rocco Straz, on Instagram, Lisa revealed that Usman had cheated on her. The American reality star angrily accused Usman of chasing other women under the guise of focusing on his music career.

In a strongly worded warning, Lisa said that she would fly to Nigeria and press charges against Usman for his infidelity. The 51-year-old reality star revealed that the law in Nigeria prohibited infidelity and that Usman could be sentenced to jail for up to seven years if he is found guilty of cheating on her.

Following her comments, Lisa appears determined to get a divorce from Usman. Their separation could be a messy affair, given that the couple has lodged many accusations against each other. In addition to accusing her husband of cheating, Lisa told fans that Usman had turned their marriage into a romantic scam. The American reality star claimed that her husband had used her and her daughter to further his music career.

She said that Usman had even manipulated her fellow cast members and turned them against her. Lisa added that although she loved her husband, his recent allegations against her had pushed her to the limit.

Serious allegations against '90 Day Fiancé' star

In a past interview, Usman had alleged that he agreed to marry Lisa because she had tried to commit suicide.

However, Lisa has denied the accusations that she was suicidal, and she even brought up her deceased daughter in an attempt to prove her point. The American reality star told fans that Jenny, her deceased daughter, was stillborn. While showing fans a picture of her daughter, Lisa said that she had not been suicidal at the time of her daughter’s passing, and she had never considered taking her life to convince Usman to marry her.

Fans will have to wait for the upcoming Tell All episodes to find out about the state of Lisa and Usman’s relationship. In some leaked clips from the episodes, the couple got into a fight after Usman accused Lisa of using the N-word during an argument.

Fans were furious when they learned about Lisa’s behavior, and although she has said that she apologized to Usman, some fans have called for TLC to fire her from the "90 Day Fiancé" series. The Tell All episodes will shed more light on the couple’s future, and fans will learn if Lisa follows through with her threat to press charges against her husband.