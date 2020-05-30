Rosemarie Vega has emerged as one of the most popular reality stars from the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Since appearing on the show, Rosemarie has garnered over 500,000 followers on Instagram. Fans have expressed their admiration for the Filipino reality star’s calm demeanor. In a recent post, Rosemarie shared a touching post of her son, and she told fans that he was the most important person in her life.

A gift from heaven

In the moving post, Rosemarie shared a picture of her and her son having fun, and she captioned it, “Being a mother is one of the greatest gifts I have ever received in my entire life.” "90 Day Fiancé" star Rosemarie is very protective of Prince, her four-year-old son.

In the past, the Filipino reality star has told fans that she would do anything for her child. Rosemarie recently launched a YouTube channel, and in her first post, she talked about the struggles she had faced as a single mother. The 23-year-old encouraged all single mothers to continue loving their children, and she said that she tries her best to provide a good life for Prince.

Following her recent Instagram post, fans praised Rosemarie for her dedication to raising her child. Her followers drooled over the picture, and in the comment section, many fans said that Rosemarie and her son looked cute. They also called her a queen due to her decision to stand up for herself on "90 Day Fiancé." Rosemarie had expressed her desire to have more children to her boyfriend, Big Ed.

However, the American reality star had already planned to have a vasectomy. After Rosemarie tried to convince him to cancel the operation, Big Ed refused to do it, and the couple broke up.

A famous break up on '90 Day Fiancé'

Since their separation, they have traded some embarrassing shots at each other.

During a recent interview with a fan on Instagram, Big Ed told the fan to brush her teeth so that her breath would smell pretty. The remark was a clever jibe at Rosemarie. Big Ed had presented her with some mouthwash during their time on the show and justified the gift by telling her that her breath was not pretty.

However, Rosemarie responded to Big Ed with a clever jibe of her own. The Filipino reality star recently asked fans to choose between her and the American reality star. 95 percent of fans voted for her, and she proudly displayed the results of the poll to her followers. Rosemarie has also said that she will reveal the truth about Big Ed’s character on her YouTube show. Until then, fans will have to wait for the Tell All episodes, which promise to have some explosive moments between the two ex-lovers. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."