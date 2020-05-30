"90 Day Fiancé" star Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar were a stand out couple on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Despite their constant arguments, the couple ended up tying the knot on the show. However, recent events have made fans wonder whether their marriage will last. Usman recently gave an interview and alleged that Lisa had threatened to take her life if he did not marry her. The Nigerian reality star’s comments rubbed Lisa the wrong way, and she recently gave an interview denying the allegations.

A sad incident with the '90 Day Fiancé' star

During an Instagram live interview with her promoter, Rocco Straz, Lisa refuted Usman’s claims that she had tried to commit suicide.

The American reality star emotionally explained that she had never tried to take her life. She accused Usman of lying and trying to gain sympathy from fans. While denying the suicide allegations, Lisa opened up about her daughter’s death. She told fans that her daughter, Jenny, had died before she was born. As she held back tears, Lisa explained that her daughter passed away after she had a stillbirth. In the video, at the 12th minute, fans can see Lisa talking about her deceased daughter.

Many fans felt sad that she had been forced to go to such lengths to defend herself from the suicide allegations. Despite her difficult experience, Lisa told her fans that she was a strong woman. She also rubbished Usman’s suicide allegations.

The American reality star declared that her daughter’s death had not driven her to be suicidal, and she said that she had never considered taking her life because of Usman.

Lisa on being suicidal

After the emotional segment, Lisa admitted that she loved Usman. However, his claims about her being suicidal had made her furious.

She accused Usman of using her and her daughter to further his music career. The American reality star, who addressed her husband as “Sojaboy,” revealed that he had made around $20,000 from the sale of his music. However, Lisa said that he had not shared the money with any of his family members. In addition to being selfish, the 52-year-old reality star called Usman a pretentious religious man, and she said that he was a greedy, attention-seeking husband who had betrayed her.

Lisa’s scathing criticism of her partner shocked many fans, and the couple’s relationship now appears unsalvageable. Over the past few weeks, Lisa has received a lot of criticism after a video from the upcoming Tell All videos surfaced over the Internet. In the video, Usman claimed that Lisa had called him the N-word during an argument. The Nigerian reality star also told his American girlfriend that he was tired of her brash attitude. Give the latest developments in their relationship; Lisa and Usman seem to be headed for a divorce.