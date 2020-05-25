The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" is almost over. The show has been among the most-watched shows during the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the show is nearing its conclusion, the drama and controversy surrounding several cast members could continue after the end of the season. In some recently leaked scenes from this season’s Tell-All episodes, Lisa and Big Ed attacked each other over how they had treated their respective spouses.

Lisa vs Big Ed

Big Ed was the first to go on the offensive after he accused Lisa of treating her boyfriend, Usman like a slave. Big Ed said that Lisa's controlling nature left him disgusted with her.

He also accused Lisa of painting American women in a bad light. The 54-year-old reality star told Usman that Lisa was only the exception to the rule and promised him that there were many respectful women in the United States. However, Lisa did not take kindly to Big Ed’s accusations.

In a sharp response, Lisa admonished Big Ed for how he had treated Rosemarie on the show. She accused him of being a sexual predator and claimed that several women had filed sexual abuse allegations against the San Diego resident. After she argued with Big Ed, Lisa recently revealed that Rosemarie reached out to her and thanked her for standing up for her. Lisa recently made an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, and she revealed that Rosemarie’s friends from the Philippines had written letters to her, thanking her for putting Big Ed in his place.

Rose moving on after the break-up

Rosemarie appears to be finally ready to move on from her relationship with Big Ed after they failed to settle their many differences. On the show, Big Ed insisted on having a vasectomy despite his girlfriend’s desire to have more children in the future. However, the main reason for their breakup could be Big Ed’s disrespectful treatment of Rosemarie.

Earlier in the season, the American reality star asked his 23-year-old girlfriend to take an STD test because he did not trust her sexual history.

Viewers were also outraged after Big Ed gifted Rosemarie with a toothbrush and some mouthwash and told her that her breath did not smell pretty. Fans felt that Big Ed did not respect the Filipino reality star and that he was only with her for her body since he had also asked her to shave her legs.

As the season wore on, Rosemarie appeared fed up with Big Ed's condescending attitude, and she posted several messages on social media criticizing her boyfriend. Fans will find out more about Lisa and Big Ed's fight when TLC releases the full Tell All episodes in the coming weeks.