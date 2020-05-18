"Teen Mom OG" cast member Gary Shirley fears for his family's health as they continue to fight COVID 19, Shirley reveals that his stepdad, Jody, has been rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU, according to The Blast.

Gary Shirley is asking for prayers for his family at this time. It is scary times we live in as the Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on thousands of lives across the country. The "Teen Mom" star has had a worrisome past couple weeks. Last week on Mother's Day, Shirley revealed to fans last week that his mother had contracted COVID on her job at an assisted living facility and that he was very concerned for her.

Gary Shirley hasn't hugged his mom in months

On Sunday the reality star took to Instagram once again to reveal even more frightening news on his family's current health situation revealing that his stepdad Jody had been rushed to the hospital, also diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia.

Protecting family is the most important thing to Gary Shirley

It has been an extremely difficult time for Gary and his family. The reality star reveals how he and his wife have been doing what they can to help his parents out during their time of need. Gary reveals he and wife Kristina have been dropping food off curbside in order to allow his mom to rest. He also revealed sadly that he has been unable to hug his mother during the past three months.

Gary also reveals his mom has been unable to visit their home due to their youngest daughter's immunodeficiency disorder.

"We have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously."

Shirley also shared last week that he felt his stepdad had contracted the virus from his mother and was just starting to show symptoms, but had not been tested as of yet.

Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worse for Jody at this time. Gary also updated his mother's condition stating that she is feeling much better and is on the mend and will continue praying that Jody will soon follow.

Gary Shirley shares 11-year-old daughter Leah with "Teen Mom OG" star Amber Portwood.

While as of late Amber appears to be remaining fairly quiet during the global pandemic. However, reality television fans are remaining very interested in Amber's current storyline surrounding her latest relationship with Dimitri Garcia, who recently made his "Teen Mom OG" television debut.

As previously reported in January by Blasting News, Amber Portwood reportedly began making some big demands at MTV pushing for Dimitri to appear on the show with her. Viewers are expecting to see "Teen Mom OG" really began to heat up, especially where it comes to Amber and her latest love interest.

Fans of "Teen Mom OG" continue to wish Gary Shirley's family all the best and full and speedy recovery during their battle with the coronavirus.

"Teen Mom OG" Season 8 is currently airing on MTV.