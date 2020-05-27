Larissa dos Santos has maintained a huge social media presence even after her time on TLC’s "90 Day Fiancé" ended. The popular reality star constantly engages her fans on Instagram and updates them on her daily activities. However, Larissa recently made her Instagram account private, and she has revealed that she plans to start an Only Fans account soon. Since she made the announcement, fans have speculated that the reality star is considering a move into the adult entertainment industry, but she had passionately denied the allegations.

Larissa on being a pornstar

In her latest interview, Larissa explained that she was still trying to figure out the content she would share with fans on her Only Fans account.

She teased that she would produce sexy content, but it would not be pornographic. Even though she stated that she was not trying to become a pornstar, Larissa revealed that she would consider featuring in a pornographic video clip if a fan offered her $500,000. The reality star said that she does not intend to venture into the adult film industry any time soon, but her comments have raised many eyebrows.

Her followers will now have to pay a predetermined fee if they want to interact with her. Even though Larissa will no longer interact with regular fans, viewers can still catch up with her on TLC in the upcoming season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." Larissa and her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, will feature on the show despite the fact that they got a divorce last year.

While speaking about her appearance, Larissa told fans that she had enjoyed her time on the show, and fans will find out about her immigration status as well as her love life.

The Brazilian reality star was involved in a messy divorce with her husband which saw Colt filing assault charges against her.

However, the couple eventually settled the case amicably, with both of them deciding that neither party would pay marital support. They also agreed that they would not insult each other in public. Since then, Larissa has obtained her work permit, and she has wasted no time in monetizing her fame.

Larissa's demands

However, due to the assault charges filed during the divorce, the popular reality star will have to be careful about her conduct in the United States. Following her recent comments, rumors about her involvement in the adult film industry will persist, but it is unlikely that anyone will offer her $500,000 for her to appear on a sex tape. However, it is not impossible. Several reality stars have earned millions of dollars from featuring in adult films; with the most famous being Kim Kardashian, who earned five million dollars from her sex tape which was released in 2007. Stay tuned or more "90 Day Fiancé" news and updates.