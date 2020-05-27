Over the past few days, "90 Day Fiancé" star Lisa Hamme has come under a lot of criticism after it was revealed that she used the N-word during an argument with her Nigerian husband, Usman. Fans learned about the incident after a scene from the upcoming Tell All episodes showed Usman accusing Lisa of using the racial slur. Many viewers were already critical of Lisa’s brash attitude towards her husband, and after learning about the incident, several fans have called for her removal from the "90 Day Fiancé" series.

In a recent interview, Lisa revealed that she has received many death threats since the news about her use of the N-word got out.

The American reality star got emotional as she explained that some fans have sent her threatening messages claiming that they will also harm her daughter. Lisa said that she did not understand why fans were overreacting to the news since the word had slipped out during her argument with Usman. She also said claimed that she had apologized repeatedly for her use of the word, but fans are still bullying her on social media.

Lisa feels that many fans from Nigeria have taken their anger too far, and she promised to take legal action if fans continued to bully her with death threats. The 52-year-old says that she apologized to Usman, and he already forgave her.

She maintains that many fans are angry at her for no reason because her marriage to Usman is none of their business. However, fans have accused Lisa acting like the victim even though she has admitted she used the racial slur.

Usman has remained silent ever since the allegations came out, and fans are looking forward to watching the Tell All episodes in the coming weeks to learn more about Usman’s side of the story.

The Nigerian reality star has clashed with his American girlfriend several times over control of their relationship. He has accused Lisa of verbally abusing him and treating him disrespectfully.

Although Lisa has said that Usman forgave her for using the racial slur, the Nigerian reality star is yet to come out publicly and back his wife’s claims.

Some rumors have circulated that the 31-year-old has plans to marry other wives in the future. According to his local customs, Usman can marry a maximum of four wives. However, Lisa has said that her husband would have to fully provide for her before she allowed him to marry other wives. The upcoming "Tell All" episodes will reveal more details about Lisa’s use of the N-word, and whether Usman forgave her for using the racial slur. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance"