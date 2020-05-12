David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan delighted fans recently with a hilarious, yet adorable, video. The clip, which was uploaded on Annie’s Instagram, had the two stars hanging out in their home. In the video, Annie had clown lipstick on her face while David sat in the background. She then urged David to look into the camera. This gave their followers a closer look at David’s now longer hair. So far, the video has already amassed 320,000 views in the past week.

It can be recalled that David and Annie struggled with their finances for a while. Now, they have been able to get over their worst financial situation.

Annie is now focusing on her Thai catering and lifestyle business. Meanwhile, David works at a marketing firm. He also teaches college students online.

Adorable videos by the former '90 Day Fiance' stars

Both "90 Day Fiance" star David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan admit that the quarantine has been driving them crazy. This is the reason why the two have been incredibly active online in the past few weeks. The two reality stars recently uploaded a video of them lip-syncing to some songs. David did an Ozzy Osbourne impression while Annie tried to take the place of Post Malone on a different track.

Their followers reacted positively to what they saw on the Instagram clips. They said that the two of them were being hilarious as usual.

Despite their shenanigans online, the two "90 Day Fiance" stars are also doing their part to help frontline workers. Recently, it was revealed that Annie made some non-medical masks for the frontliners.

David on getting a cosmetic procedure

David Toborowsky recently admitted that he had a cosmetic procedure.

The husband of Annie Suwan said that he had undergone a hair restoration process. According to David, he has long been insecure about his hair loss and receding hairline. He only had the courage to do something about it when he married Annie. He wanted to make sure that he looked good for her. Now that their family has more cash, he finally decided to have the procedure.

For her part, Annie supported her husband’s decision. She even said that she felt flattered that David would want to look good for her.

David and Annie on '90 Day Fiance'

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan were part of the fifth season of the franchise’s mother ship show. They met each other in Thailand when David lived there for a time. One of their biggest challenges in the show was to get over David’s past. Annie got a chilly reception from David’s children but they still managed to continue with their relationship. David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan recently appeared on the new spinoff miniseries "90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined." It airs every Monday at 08:00 PM ET on TLC.