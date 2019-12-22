We are not the only ones confused right now with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship. Kim Kardashian is also confused.

Fans are confused and, as a matter of fact, they do not know whether they plan on moving on, or getting back together. They seem to work together when it comes to parenting their 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Yet, it is unclear whether they are still together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their break back in October; this was because of the tension between them.

According to Eonline, a source very close to them confirmed that it was just a pause in the relationship, and it was not serious. Kylie and Travis just decided to take some time apart.

Kim Kardashian explains Kylie's relationship with Travis on Ellen

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the reality star tried to unravel her sister's relationship with the famous rapper, Travis Scott. She revealed that she doesn't know but thinks that they are on good terms and just trying to take good care of their daughter together.

She also stated that they are doing the co-parenting job well, and she is impressed.

Kylie and Travis have been meeting up since their breakup

Kylie Jenner ran into her exes at Sean Diddy's 50th birthday party. Tyga and Travis were at the party. Travis Scott was seen hanging out with friends, including The Weekend. Tyga was with Post Malone.

Kylie and Travis were not seen together. Kim Kardashian was also at the party as well as her ex, Ray J. it is unclear whether they spoke to each other.

Travis Scott celebrated Thanksgiving with the Kardashian family

According to Metro, the actual holiday was celebrated at Kris Jenner's home with Kris, Corey Gamble, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. Travis later joined them in Palm Springs.

On Black Friday, the two of them went to Agua Caliente Casino with the rest of the family.

They played games and drank together. Khloe left the table to talk to a friend, and it didn't take too long before Kylie and Travis left the table to get drinks. They whispered into each other's ears and laughed. They usually meet so that they can spend time with their daughter.

Ellen asked Kim Kardashian about the diamond ring that Kylie Jenner is wearing

Kim confirmed that they weren't engaged, and Kylie must have bought it herself. She also said that she thinks it's on a different finger. She says she doesn't know if they are together, but she believes they are not.