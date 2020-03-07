Geoffrey Paschel finally spoke up about an increasingly popular petition that aims to eject him from "90 Day Fiancé." He posted his reaction on Instagram, where he also uploaded a photo of him in a small water tunnel. While he was careful not to reference the online petition, he did acknowledge that the allegations were things that were part of his past. He said that he wants to move on as he looks forward to achieving more success. This week, a Change.org petition called for the removal of Paschel from the franchise, reports People.

The petition cited the fact that he is not allowed to enter Canada as one proof of the seriousness of his crimes.

Disturbing allegations against Geoffrey Paschel

The petition started when fans discovered disturbing details about the past life of Geoffrey Paschel. According to People, Paschel has a record of abusing women. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend in Knoxville last year. He allegedly bashed her head and threw her body against the wall multiple times. He also disabled 911 on the phones in the house.

She was only able to report to authorities after she escaped from the house. The charges filed against him are vandalism, aggravated kidnapping, interference with emergency calls, and domestic assault.

It also seemed that he may have abused his fourth wife, Brittany. Reports say that a previous wife testified for Brittany that Paschel has a pattern of abusive behavior. Another wife also reported that he raped her during their marriage.

He also allegedly threatened to kill her. The reality series star from Tennessee also received accusations about him being involved in selling drugs. His third wife requested to check his medical and prescription records find out if he still sells opiate medication. Apparently, Paschel refused the request.

Some fans actually wonder why Paschel applied for the show even though he has a problematic past.

A few of them believe that he is trying to boost his profile as an actor. But with the recent revelations, his career will probably be affected in the long run.

Is Paschel's '90 Day Fiancé' backstory true?

Because of the controversy, "90 Day Fiancé" fans are no longer sure if the stories Geoffrey Paschel said on the show are true. Paschel is in the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." He is featured on the show for his relationship with Varya Malina. Varya Malina, meanwhile, is a 30-year old Russian. She works as a radio personality for Radio Europa Plus. Interestingly, a lot of fans realized that the Tennessean had already been pursuing his Russian fiancé when he got arrested.

It also seems that Malina is not aware of the multiple cases that Paschel is facing.

The controversy made fans doubt him. He memorably talked about how he lost his fourth son, Kazem, a few years ago. But now, the authenticity of that story is also being questioned. How will Malina react when she finally learns about Paschel’s legal troubles? Will she break up with him right away? People have to watch the upcoming episodes of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" to find out.