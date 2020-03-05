Syngin Colchester recently published a post on his Instagram account, and it seems that his fans are incredibly intrigued as to what it will be. The reality star did not give enough details about the project he is teasing. He, however, encouraged fans to like and comment more on the Instagram post.

Based on the photo attached to the post, it looks like Syngin Colchester is opening a business related to self-improvement. There are reports that the project is an entrepreneurial venture. It will be a partnership between him and his brother Dylan.

Syngin frequently talks fondly of his brother on social media, even promoting Dylan’s work. Dylan is a personal trainer, with expertise in conditioning and movement coaching.

Syngin Colchester, Tania Maduro on '90 Day Fiancé'

To say that Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro is a controversial couple on "90 Day Fiancé" is a huge understatement. Both Colchester and Maduro have received a polarizing response from the show’s fans. A lot of the negative commentary about the relationship is about how Maduro treated Colchester on the show.

In season 7 of "90 Day Fiancé," she embarked on an herbalism retreat to Costa Rica just after he flew to America. Because of this, Colchester had to stay in a small shed in the backyard of her mother’s home. When she came back, Maduro urged her then-fiancé to find work right away in America. But due to his visa status, he chose not to so he will not get in trouble with authorities. Fortunately, even with the tension and issues that haunted their relationship, the two eventually decided to marry.

There is a good chance that viewers will see Colchester and Maduro again in the franchise. There are reports that both reality series stars were seen in his home country of South Africa. Reports indicate that Colchester and Maduro were seen in a picnic table in Cape Town, with TLC camera crews surrounding them. They might be filming scenes for the next season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After."

Colchester and Maduro's current relationship

There is a lot of uncertainty as to the status of the relationship between Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester.

Some "90 Day Fiancé" fan sites believe that the decision to have children or not could ultimately drive the two reality stars apart. Maduro has always been vocal about wanting to have children with him. Colchester, however, has been less enthusiastic about the idea.

It can be recalled that in a few of the Tell All episodes, the topic of having children has been a major issue for the two of them. When host Shaun Robinson asked him about it, Colchester said that he was “indecisive” about having a kid because it requires commitment. It looks like the two have not resolved the issues between themselves yet.

If they are to have a strong and successful marriage, they have to talk about the topic soon.