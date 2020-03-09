If there is one thing that Paola Mayfield does well it's to address her haters. The former "90 Day Fiancé" cast member did exactly that this weekend when she posted a video of her body on Instagram. In the video, Mayfield is seen holding up what looks like the latest iPhone model. She is standing in front of a mirror while taking a video of herself. She is wearing a pair of white underwear, which emphasizes the beautiful shape of her body. What makes the post funny is how she captioned it. She told off her haters in the post, urging them to wash their “jealousy” off with her abs.

Paola Mayfield on her breast implants

In related news, Paola Mayfield bravely talked about a breast enlargement procedure she went through previously. According to the "90 Day Fiancé" star, she now wants to get rid of her breast implants. She said that she plans to schedule a breast implant removal surgery soon. She said that she will do it as soon as she stops breastfeeding her son. Mayfield is known for not being shy in addressing her body image issues online. She notoriously called out a fan after getting accused of having liposuction.

The fan, who seemed to work in a plastic surgery clinic, told Mayfield that she should have less “tummy tuck liposuction.” She advised Mayfield that she should do more crunching exercises instead. The reality series star fired back, telling the fan that she worked hard on her figure. Mayfield even boasted that she can do better workout exercises than the fan.

Mayfield also famously showed off her post-partum stretch marks after giving birth to her son, Axel.

She exclaimed how she felt a lot more confident and stronger. This was despite the difficult exercise regimen she had to go through to lose her pregnancy weight. Paola Mayfield also said that she is purposely taking her time in getting rid of her weight post-partum. She explained that she chooses to listen to her body instead because she would not want to overstress.

Paola and Russ Mayfield on '90 Day Fiancé'

Paola and Russ Mayfield are probably among the most stable couples in the entire "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The couple, who appeared on the inaugural season of the show, is now featured on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." They first met each other in Paola’s home country of Colombia. Russ flew in for a work trip for a petroleum company he worked in. They eventually fell in love with each other and got married in 2013.

Since then, the two have been great partners for each other. Russ supported Paola’s aspirations in life. She became a model after studying in John Casablancas Modeling and Career Center.

She also has a career as a personal trainer. Lastly, she sells products and services like tea and fertility treatments on her social media pages.