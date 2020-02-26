Harry Styles is speaking out for the first time since his traumatic and terrifying Valentine's Day robbery. Styles spoke with Carson Daly during Wednesday's segment of the Today Show, according to Pop Sugar reports.

The "Falling" singer revealed to Daly that he is doing "okay" and thanked his host for asking. On February 14, Harry Styles was in North London's Hampton Village when he was approached by a man in his 20s who held a knife on him and demanded his money and valuables.

Harry Styles still shook up after the robbery

The attacker threatened to use the knife on the former "One Direction" singer if he did not cooperate. Luckily Harry Styles kept his wits about him and obeyed the knife-wielding thief escaping the incident unharmed. At this time, there have been no arrests, and a full-on investigation is currently underway.

When asked how he was handling the robbery, Harry stated he is just placing all of his focus on his upcoming tour. He also shared that he would be performing two special shows in New York City for Halloween titled "Harryween" at Madison Square Garden on October 30 and October 31.

Special 2-night shows 'Harryween'

Styles stated he wanted all fans in attendance to wear their Halloween costumes to the show, Tickets for the "Harryween" Halloween shows go on sale on March 6.

For fans of Harry Styles who missed today's interview, Harry will appear on Monday on The Howard Stern Show. Stern is well known for his shock jock radio style and will more than likely do everything in his power to get all the latest details out of Harry concerning not only the scary knifepoint robbery but also as many very personal information as possible.

Fans can look for Howard Stern to jokingly push Harry to give up any and all details concerning his love life. As previously reported, Harry Styles, 26, skyrocketed to fame in 2010 as a member of the hugely popular boy band One Direction, where it has been uphill and nonstop stardom since for Styles.

In 2016 One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, decided to take an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo careers.

Despite breaking millions of tween and teen girls' hearts following the news, it has been basically non stop for Harry.

Harry is not only a singer; he is also is listed as an accomplished actor. In 2017 Styles won the role of Alex in the film "Dunkirk." His television credits include "Saturday Night Live" twice with One Direction and once as a solo host and musical guest. Harry also appeared as himself on "ICarly," "Harry Styles at the BBC," and "Happy Together."

The future appears to be very bright for Harry, and fans should look to see many more great things, both musically and acting from Harry Styles for years to come.