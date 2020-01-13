Sad news has been announced for the fans of "Shameless." Showtime announced that the hit comedy series has been renewed for Season 11, but the upcoming season will be the final one, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Showtime announced early Monday at the Television's Critic's Association press tour that next season will be the end for the John Well's series "Shameless." The announcement stated that the final season of "Shameless" will air this summer. The news really doesn't come as a huge shock for Gallagher fans who have seen the story slow down throughout the current season.

Who's going to fill 'Shameless' shoes on Showtime?

William H. Macy, who plays Frank Gallagher, has also been stating since last year that he was open to doing a couple more seasons. Showtime Entertainment President Gary Levine expressed his gratitude for all the years of support that the controversial show has held throughout the years. Wells added, "It has been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends.

It's been a pleasure!"

With just two episodes remaining in Season 10 of "Shameless," the announcement gives dedicated fans plenty of time to accept the news and begin mourning the upcoming loss of the series.

Saying goodbye to the Gallaghers on Showtime is going to be rough for fans

Fans have each watched our favorite Gallagher family members grow and blossom in some of the most shocking and dysfunctional ways ever over the years. Characters including Frank, Fiona, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam have made viewers laugh, love, and cry.

Now that the official announcement has been made public, "Shameless" fans have already started making their potential spoiler predictions for each and every member of the show. Big questions remain. Will we see a brief return from Fiona, Jimmy Steve, Sheila, or Karen?

Will things work out happily ever after for Lip, Tami, and baby Fred? Will Frank Gallagher finally face all the consequences of a lifetime of hard living and bad choices?

Expect plenty of crazy Gallagher antics for the final season

Could the final Gallagher scene consist of the entire Gallagher family and Southside neighbors coming together to pay Frank Gallagher a tearful and final farewell?

Will Ian and Mickey finally fall in love with each other? What will happen to Debbie, Carl,and Liam? So many possibilities. Let us not forget that the show is called "Shameless." There is really no way that the Gallaghers can just find peace, love, and a happy ever after existence? Who would end this series that way?

Even if life finally does start to take a happy turn for the Gallagher family, fans can certainly expect to see what will probably be the most shocking displays of family dysfunction and chaos throughout the entire season.

The possibilities really are endless for Season 11 of "Shameless." Be sure to keep checking back for all the upcoming potential final spoilers for "Shameless" Season 11.