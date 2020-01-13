Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima are, without a doubt, one of the most interesting couples ever to be featured on “90 Day Fiance” and all its spinoffs. Since their separation, Colt has been trying to capitalize on his fame in many different ways. First he tried to sell his ex-wife’s wedding dress. Next, he appeared on “Pillow Talk” with his mother Debbie. The 34-year-old reality star is also sending paid Cameo shoutouts to fans. Having said that, there's no denying that our boy Colt(ee) simply loves the attention.

And now, it seems that Johnson is pursuing a career as an motivational speaker. Yup. You read that correctly. The Las Vegas-based reality star took to Instagram stories to post a series of cringe-worthy motivational videos basically urging his fans to get out and live their best lives. Fans were, confused, to say the least.

What did Colt Johnson say?

Johnson began his series of weird close-up ASMR-like motivational videos with this little gem. “The demand for you has always been there,” he said. “You are gifted and important.

Cast out any uncertainties. Don’t be afraid anymore. Stand up now. Rise.”

In another video he continued in a similar manner, saying “ Stop doing things for other people that don’t benefit you. You matter. You are the most important person in your life. You need some discipline. I need discipline.” Seriously, write that down.

Fans are confused

These messages left his fans wondering if Colt is trying to start a career as a motivational speaker. Are we looking at the next Tony Robbins? What many people seem to agree on is that the videos were straight-up creepy.

Now, let's take a look at some of the most hilarious comments.

One Instagram user wrote: “Every time colt opens his mouth and makes those faces, it just creeps me out.” Another admitted that they’ve never seen anyone talk with their eyebrows so much.

Others thought it sounds like he is reading a daily horoscope.

User @coutneyrae512 wrote: "I haven't even turned the sound on and I'm creeped out already." Another @green.eyed.girl.72 nicknamed these messages "Coltisms" and admitted that they literally make her vomit.

User @loutittam urged Colt's mother, Debbie, to do a better job trimming his beard, while user @tonyhaddadnow thinks mother Debbie's cats have a better haircut.

“90 Day Fiance” blogger John Yates posted an excerpt from Colt’s motivational videos on his Instagram. You can check it out down below. If you dare.

What do you think of Colt’s videos? Did you find them inspiring or just plain creepy? Put your thoughts in the comments below. Follow the “Reality TV” channel here on Blasting News for all the updates about "90 Day Fiance."