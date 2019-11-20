Jenelle Evans and David Eason are taking jabs at one another on Facebook weeks after the former "Teen Mom 2" cast member shared plans to divorce Eason with her many fans and followers on Instagram. Evans recently shared a couple of telling posts on her Facebook page, both of which seemed to be shared in reference to her split from Eason and her thoughts about their past relationship [VIDEO].

In Evans' first post, the mother of three spoke about P. Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, moving on from their years-long relationship and quickly marrying someone new.

After sharing news of Cassie's marriage, Evans said that the singer had split from the rapper with nothing to show for their 10-year relationship before confirming she was engaged and pregnant less than one year after their breakup. According to Evans, P. Diddy was keeping Cassie from finding her husband. "Life is too short. You could meet someone today who has better intentions for you than a man you’ve known for 10 years," Evans wrote about the relationship.

Jenelle Evans told fans that divorce is 'okay'

After appearing to compare P. Diddy and Cassie's relationship to her own, Jenelle Evans shared another cryptic post about a breakup. In the second post, Evans told her fans and followers, via meme, that divorcing and moving on from someone was okay. She also said that it was okay to be alone before revealing what is "not okay."

“What is not [okay] is staying somewhere where you aren’t happy, valued or appreciated," she wrote.

Although David Eason wasn't mentioned in her post, the mother of three seemed to be talking about him when she told her online audience that it was best to move on if one isn't "happy, valued or appreciated."

Jenelle Evans moved her and her kids out of David Eason's home

After announcing her plans to divorce David Eason following just over two years of marriage, Evans said on Instagram that she and her three kids, including 10-year-old Jace, five-year-old Kaiser, and two-year-old Ensley had moved out of the home she once shared with Eason in North Carolina.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids," Evans wrote in a post shared with her fans. "Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she added, confirming that the divorce process has begun. ”I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon,” she added.

Jenelle Evans was removed from her full-time position on "Teen Mom 2" earlier this year after Eason killed their family dog. No word yet on whether or not her role will be reinstated now that she and Eason have put an end to their marriage.