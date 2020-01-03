Beloved and longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek has shared some very sad news with his fans. Alex has revealed that he has been rehearsing his 'final' "Jeopardy" show farewell to his viewers according to Fox5 reports.

Trebek, who announced in March of 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer has been a staple of the popular question and answer game show since 1984. Fans were brought to tears when Alex shared his sad health prognosis but informed them he would carry on with the show for as long as his health would allow him to.

Jean Trebek talks how hard it is to see Alex in pain

Sadly, it appears as if Alex Trebek's time to leave the show may be approaching faster than we wish. During a recent interview with ABC, Trebek stated that he is aware that he may not be able to carry on the show much longer. He also reveals that he knows exactly how he will conduct his final sign off and how long it will take him to do so.

Alex Trebek praises wife Jean for standing beside him through the hardest times

Alex claims he will tell the director on the day to leave him with 30 seconds.

Having rehearsed it over and over in his mind Trebek states he will say, "Don't ask me who is going to replace me I have no say whatsoever. But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me...then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye."

Fans should not take Alex's goodbye plans as a sign that he is planning to leave anytime soon, just as a sign of a man who has always taken great pride in preparing for whatever challenges he will meet. It is also not a sign that Alex is giving up his fight. Trebek plans on continuing his treatments. Since last March Alex has been very adamant about following his doctor's orders and undergoing several rounds of chemo treatments to fight the disease.

Since his diagnosis, Alex Trebek reveals he has adopted a new way of thinking when it comes to his life. He feels that it is no longer an open-ended life. but due to the disease, it is close-ended because of the terrible survival rates that go with pancreatic cancer. He also wants to make sure all of his fans are well aware of how thankful he is for all of their overwhelming support and how much it has meant to him through this process.

The battle has been a hard one for Trebek. Alex recently admitted to The Blast that he has been fighting bouts of depression along the way. Choking up, Alex admits that it has been hard and that his oncologist sated depression could be an issue from time to time. One of the other hardest moments in dealing with Alex's illness has been for his wife of 29-years Jean.

She claims it is really hard to see Alex in pain and there is 'nothing she can do to help him.'

Alex Trebek admits he is not always the best patient and that he is not pleasant to be around during these times. However, despite these times Jean remains by his side and Alex knows that as hard as it is on him, it is also very hard for her, but she always comes from a place of love. We wish Alex Trebek the best as he continues to courageously fight his battle with pancreatic cancer.