Legendary game show host Alex Trebek is considering departing "Jeopardy!" Trebek has been with the trivia game show for 35 seasons and more than 8,000 episodes. Trebek has earned five Emmy awards for Outstanding Game Show Host. He has been with "Jeopardy!" since its syndicated debut in 1984.

Trebek has become one of the most recognized television personalities of all time. Trebek has made appearances in a handful of shows including: "The Golden Girls," "The X-Files," "Orange is the New Black," "The Simpsons," and "Jack Ryan."

'Jeopardy!' host's exit could come sooner than expected

Trebek's sudden consideration into leaving the game show sooner rather than later comes after he publicly announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The survival rate for this type of cancer is only nine percent, making it have the highest mortality rate of all cancers. Trebek kept on performing his hosting duties. Following a round of chemotherapy, Trebek stayed positive, while enduring the side effects. As rumors of "Jeopardy!" were looking for a replacement, the show became a hot ticket when James Holzhauer recorded 32 consecutive wins with aggressive gameplay.

Trebek just returned back to his hosting gig for season 36. Canadian TV show W5 reports that the popular host believes that his time with "Jeopardy!" is quickly coming to an end. Trebek has said that he has discussed with producers that he would start to leave when he couldn't fulfill his duties. Resulting from his chemotherapy, Trebek has developed cold sores in his mouth, making it a struggle for him to properly enunciate words.

Fans have already begun speculating and making suggestions on who could replace Trebek on the game show. One name being mentioned is Holzhauer. Trebek's contract was set to expire in 2020, but he renewed it through 2022.

Alex continues to stay positive despite his personal crisis

Trebek manages to stay positive and has even discussed his memorial service. He told W5 that they won't be able to say he was taken from us too soon.

"Jeopardy!" season 36 has begun. Holzhauer donated some of his game show earnings to battle cancer in Trebek's name. Holzhauer will be returning to "Jeopardy," for the annual Tournament of Champions. The tournament will air in syndication Nov. 4-15.

Trebek's openness about his disease has led people to seek him out for emotional support in their own battles, as he fights his own health issues. Alex Trebek needs to put his health before his hosting gig.

It's still a mystery who should fill his shoes as the next host of "Jeopardy!." Trebek's opinion will definitely have weight on the matter.