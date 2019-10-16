American actress, Jennifer Aniston’s debut on Instagram caused a frenzy on the platform. Her first post, which was an exposition of the television series "Friends," garnered over 9.7 million likes. As of the last count, her current followers stand at 8.1 million. With this feat, she appears to have broken a record as the fastest Instagram account to reach one million followers in a short time.

Jennifer Aniston records major feat with Instagram account

According to Guinness World Records [VIDEO], the duke and duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife, Meghan maintained the first position since April when their joint account recorded a milestone in just five hours and 45 minutes.

From all indications, it appears Jennifer Aniston’s account has surpassed that feat in a shorter time, though, it is subject to verification.

In the photo shared, the 50-year-old featured her colleagues Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, with the caption: "And now we’re Instagram ‘FRIENDS’ too. HI INSTAGRAM."

This gesture alone has earned the superstar actress more friends and fan base.

It is reported that the talented actress garnered over 116,000 followers within 30 minutes of opening her Instagram page. And in 12 hours alone, she amassed almost 5 million followers with the selfie taken with colleagues. Further confirmation showed that her Instagram page was rejecting new followers for a short time because of technical hitches. Reacting to this, she commented jokingly: “Sorry I think I broke it.”

Joining other Celebrities to welcome Aniston on board are Mariah Carey, Kate Hudson, and Reese Witherspoon. They posted congratulatory messages welcoming Aniston to Instagram.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston's Ex-husband joins list of Instagram followers

In other news, former lovebirds, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux shocked their fans when they confirmed their separation on February 15, 2018. They released a joint statement that revealed their decision was mutual and that they wished to continue as cherished friends. Good enough, they have maintained a close-knit relationship even after calling it quits.

Justin was nice enough to leave a lovely message on the actress’s first-ever Instagram post. The “John Adams” star’s kind gesture, welcoming his ex-wife on Instagram, proves there is no animosity between them even after their separation. Even though speculations arose that Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were at loggerheads over Justin Theroux, his kind gesture proves otherwise. So the reports claiming that Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are feuding because of Justin Theroux are false.

He even made the percentage of 83 people whom Aniston is following on her Instagram, a statement that clears the air.