Reality television star Duane "Dog" Chapman has opened up about how he and his family will be navigating through their first holiday season without their beloved Beth Chapman. According to Hollywood News Daily reports Duane plans on carrying out as many of his late wife Beth's favorite Christmas traditions as possible this year.

The holidays are proving to be a very trying time for Duane "Dog" Chapman and family. It will be the first Christmas for the family since Beth Chapman's passing on June 26, 2019.

It also marks the approaching six month anniversary of Beth's tragic death. Duane claims that he and his family are a bit scattered about this year.

How life has changed for Duane Chapman without Beth Chapman

The reality star reveals that this Christmas half of the family including himself will be in Colorada and half in Hawaii. Duane also shares that this Christmas will be a pretty tough one on them all. It has been six months since Beth Chapman lost her two-year battle with throat cancer. According to Duane, Christmas was Beth's favorite time of the year.

Which is why he is planning on carrying out as many of his late wife's favorite Christmas traditions as possible.

Duane Chapman shares Beth's favorite traditions

Chapman went on to share that Beth was 'old-fashioned" when it came to Christmas. She wanted everything to be perfect from the "tree to the presents and decorations. "I've got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left--when the kids were young-- cookies for Santa, and I think I'll do that this year also."

Duane Chapman also reveals that decorating the tree this year was a touching event for him, giving him a chance to reminisce Christmas' past with his late wife Beth. Recalling 20-years of holidays spent together, Duane states he can remember each and every place and moment that they collected the family Christmas ornaments together.

Another of Beth's favorite holiday traditions was blasting Christmas music throughout the house and signing along with the couple's children. While Duane is enjoying the years of memories he is also looking forward to putting 2019 in the past stating 2019 was a 'terrible year' for him ending 2019 without Beth. He adds that nothing could be worse than that and hopes that 2020 will be a much better year for the entire family.

Duane Chapman also claims that since his health scare earlier this year he has made many changes in his lifestyle. He is working on kicking his smoking habit, eating better and exercising daily. It has been a year of major change for Duane and family, but they are moving along forward in the way that they all believe Beth would be proud of and would have wanted for each and every one of them.

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Duane Chapman in 2020 in season two of "Dog's Most Wanted" which will begin filming in January.