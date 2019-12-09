"90 Day Fiance" fans often see Jihoon acting in a childish way. And, fans love that about him. Deavan Clegg took him, her daughter Drascilla, and Taeyang to Harry Potter Christmas In The Wizarding World. But, instead of the happy man we're used to, he looked very bored, unhappy, and possibly not well.

Happy Jihoon looks bored at Christmas In The Wizarding World

Deavan shared a video on her YouTube at Thanksgiving. Jihoon played happily with the kids on the floor. Jihoon’s so often described as a “childlike” man by fans of the TLC show.

Plus, we noted that even his dad described him like that in "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way." We often see photos and video clips of him enjoying playing with Drascilla and Taeyang. But, Deavan took them to the Harry Potter Christmas In The Wizarding World. And, for once, he looked bored, unhappy, and not excited.

Heavy.com reminds us that Deavan and Jihoon seem "happy, healthy and stronger than ever." So, hopefully, nothing went wrong between them since they visited the USA. Deavan's mom shared quite a few photos and clips of Jihoon lately.

But, the new video that Deavan shared on her YouTube on Sunday showed an uncharacteristically quiet and almost sullen-looking man. That's very unusual for the "90 Day Fiance" star. Hopefully, he's not getting sick or having issues with his wife.

Unhappy and bored-looking '90 Day Fiance' star

In her new video, Deavan talks about their adventure and asks Jihoon if he's excited. He hesitates and then agrees that he is. But, notably without not much animation. Then, she asks him about the Harry Potter house, but he really seems stuck for words.

In the video below, you can see that she quickly moves on from him and focusses on the chocolate frog that Drascilla wants.

Once inside the shops, Drascilla excitedly reaches for chocolates and a stuffed owl. She's not badly behaved, but as Deavan's trying to film the "90 Day Fiance" outing, Jihoon distracts Drascilla by getting her to throw balls through hoops in an entertainment area. Briefly, he leaves Taeyang's stroller with Deavan and shows Drascilla how to do it. But there's no smiling, no excitement from the usually happy Korean.

Visiting the wand shop at Harry Potter

Most of the rest of the video showed the inside of the wand shop. The person presenting the display went on and on about the amazing and magical wands. And, we saw nothing more of Jihoon in there. If you expected he'd be delighted and playing around as he often does, you'd probably be disappointed. Right at the very end, we see the "90 Day Fiance" dad taking a snap of baby Taeyang with Deavan. But, then, still not smiling, he hands the phone back to her, takes his son, and turns away from her.

Few fans commented on the video. One asked Deavan what's wrong with her face, and she replied that she had "root canal" issues. Others didn't know about the Wizarding World in Utah. Another noted Jihoon looked very stern, with no smiling. Of course, fans of the TLC show can't know what's really going on just by watching a video. After all, he might be getting the flu, or just maturing into a father-figure. Hopefully, there's no problems between the popular couple.

