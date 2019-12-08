"90 Day Fiance's" Jasmine and Blake will be forced to reassess their living arrangements and come up with new plans that suit them perfectly. This is after it became evident that Blake’s parents will not be welcoming her to Live with their son in their home back in Los Angeles. Regardless of Blake’s persuasion and argument, his parents are set to remain adamant in opposing his request.

The two lovebirds shot into the limelight in the previous episode of "90 Day Fiancé." They first met online, quickly fell in love and got engaged after a short while.

Jasmin is a model from Finland while Blake works in the music industry in Los Angeles. After their engagement Jasmin decided to come to Los Angeles, taking advantage of a K-1 visa, to stay with her fiancé as they anticipated marriage in under 90 days. The two have been residing in a hotel in Los Angeles enjoying their time alone and getting used to each other. Also, it turns out that Blake still lives in his parents’ home.

Blake’s parents set to thwart his plan of moving in with Jasmin

In the next episode, Blake will be hoping that his parents can accept his request to move into their home with Jasmin.

Unfortunately, his request is set to be dismissed, according to the latest "90 Day Fiancé" update. His parents will not welcome Blake’s proposal considering it to be against their religious beliefs which they hold dear.

Blake's parents will not let Jasmin stay together with him in their home. However, his parents will insist that their son did not previously discuss, in enough detail, the plan to move in with his fiancé. As a result, despite Blake trying very hard to convince his parents, his father will firmly rule out any possibility of he and Jasmin staying together under their roof saying that it is a violation of their Christian principles.

According to ET, Blake's parents said there was a "misunderstanding" about Jasmin living in their home while the two aren't yet married. "You and Jasmin can't live here together, you know, under the same roof. You already know how we feel about it as far as religion is concerned and in a Christian family, that's not what you do."

Jasmine and Blake of '90 Day Fiance'

Back in October, ET caught up with both Jasmin and Blake during the 90 Day Mixer that was held in Hollywood, California. The two were interviewed about their future expectations regarding their relationship.

It turned out that each one of them had a different opinion on where their relationship was heading. Jasmin described herself as drama-free, and Blake regarded himself as realistic and dramatic. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."