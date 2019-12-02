The relationship wrangles between Anny and Robert went a notch higher in the latest episode of "90 Day Fiancé." The two lovebirds have continuously made headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to the latest episode, their relationship now seems to be hanging by a thread, if it's not on the verge of collapsing. The episode also showed Anny's boxing instructor, who has become a social media sensation. According to ET, the instructor revealed his full name, in an Instagram post, as Miguel Alejandro Cruz. He also revealed his hometown of Puerto Rico. Fans are now trying to connect with him on Instagram.

Anny got furious in the last episode of '90 Day Fiancé'

Anny does not like the idea of Robert still keeping photos of his exes on his Instagram account. In the last episode, she got furious and urged her fiancé to pull them down, something he refused. Still committed to having her way, she questioned Robert further about not getting rid of the photos. They got engaged in an argument that continued even as they checked into the gym. Miguel, their gym instructor, was forced to listen to them as they argued unrelentingly.

He tried to help them sort out their differences by asking them both some questions and also taking some time to talk to Anny one-on-one.

Annie soon as she sees Miguel the handsome boxer .... #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/Et9hXKchmn — Chaltü (@chalttu) December 2, 2019

After the dust settled, he spoke his mind concerning the two "90 Day Fiancé" stars, claiming their relationship was not going to survive the next two months. It was while he was talking, in the full glare of cameras, when he attracted the attention of the TLC show’s fans.

The fans took to Twitter to share their positive opinions regarding the handsome gym instructor. Apparently, they had a lot to say.

Robert throws in the towel

Robert finally concluded that enough was enough and deleted the photos of his exes. However, he refused to delete photos of his children. This incident took place after Anny confirmed, to "90 Day Fiancé" fans, that Robert had four other sons apart from Bryson. The news left a lot of fans stunned since they had believed, all along, that 41-year-old only had one son.

In the previous episode, Bryson's grandmother ran into Anny, and what followed was a heated conversation.

Stephanie confronted Anny with a lot of personal questions that infuriated her. After Robert learned about what transpired between the two, he quickly met Bryson’s grandmother and rebuked her for not respecting his fiancé. Despite Stephanie feeling remorseful and apologizing, she and her husband, Ben, questioned the intentions of Anny and whether she was the perfect fit for Robert. But the 41-year old laughed off their accusations stating that their opinion was not going to ruin his relationship with Anny.

He also said that his fiancé was the one to decide who makes it into their wedding guest list if they ever have one. Let us know what you think about the whole situation, put your comments in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on "90 Day Fiance."