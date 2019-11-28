American girl group, "The Dolls," comprising of Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt are back together after a decade of parting ways. On Monday, it was confirmed that the 2000s music group icons would have their first performance together since their 2010 lacuna. They are all set for a reunion tour slated for next year in Dublin.

'The Dolls' to play a guest at U.K. 'X-Factor'

The girl group would grace the U.K. 'X-Factor: Celebrity' finale on Saturday, November 30.

One of the judges of the show, Louis Walsh, broke the news that his fellow judge Scherzinger and "The Dolls" have a special performance mapped out. According to the Daily Mail, he said that "The Dolls" would be playing the guest, with an exclusive for performance for the audience.

Ashley Roberts saw "The Dolls" reunion coming before now. From all indications, they had the reunion mapped out as they have been reminiscing about the good old days. Even though music groups are liable to split up, they were convinced that they were teaming up with no intention of breaking up again.

Still on the reunion activities, Nicole Scherzinger, who has served as a judge on the British talent show- "The X Factor," said that they( The Dolls) were concerned with their music tour. She also revealed that they were already in the studio cooking up new music with plenty of surprises.

She also created a social media buzz that captured her group's latest development. Posting a picture of a dazzling pink logo, she told her fans to get excited with #PCDReunion. Their reunion has been a top priority for Scherzinger.

It would be recalled that sometime in October, the masked Singer star disclosed the possibility of her music group. She added that she missed performing with the band.

Nicole Scherzinger talks on music group's reunion

On Britain's Heart Breakfast radio show, singer Nicole Scherzinger talked about her music group's reunion. According to her, the stars have now aligned and the Dolls, as they are fondly called, are now back together again. She made this comment accompanied by her fellow members. However, several media outlets report that fellow members, Melody Thornton, would not be around for the music tour as publicized.

Before releasing music hits like "When I Grow Up" and "Don't Cha," "The Dolls" formally started as a satirical dance troupe. Founder of "The Dolls," Robin Antin, who is a choreographer by profession, was instrumental to the group's reunion. Before now, she had called for their reunion. After formation in 1995, the group became fans' favorite until conflict arose and led to their split. Now the future looks promising as they are reuniting to do what they love doing.