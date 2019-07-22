The first installment of the three-part "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season nine reunion special garnered impressive ratings and according to a new report, Camille Grammer believes she may be behind the sudden spike in viewers. After bringing tons of drama to last week's episode, which was aired on July 17, Grammer took to her Instagram page where she shared a telling post about her potential involvement with the boost.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Grammer shared a post on her Instagram page on July 21 in which an article was seen that revealed the high ratings the finale episode received. As the outlet explained, the July 17 episode of the show garnered 1.4 million views from people aged 18 to 49 and an estimated 1.6 million views from fans between the ages of 25 and 54. That means about 3 million total viewers tuned in last Tuesday, according to the report.

In the caption of Grammer's post, she congratulated Bravo TV on the impressive numbers and reminded the network that it was she who showed up and "brought it." She also tagged "Real Housewives" executive Andy Cohen, who hosts the reunion specials, and Evolution Media, the production company behind the series, in her post.

Camille Grammer called out Denise Richards at the 'RHOBH' reunion

During the special's first installment, Grammer was seen taking aim at her newest co-star, actress Denise Richards, who was added to the cast in 2018.

As fans saw, Grammer seemingly insinuated that Richards didn't work hard as she compared her divorce from Charlie Sheen to her own split from Kelsey Grammer. During the show, after being asked if Richards should have gotten half of Sheen's earnings, Grammer said that she was married to Kelsey for 13 years. "That’s a long time,” she noted. Grammer then pointed out that she didn't just sit around buying fancy clothes and eating bonbons, saying, "I worked hard.” In response to Grammer's comments, Richards appeared to be shocked and told host Andy Cohen that she's never even tried a bonbon.

Camille Grammer made accusations against former friend Kyle Richards

While it was she who was caught on camera taking aim at Lisa Vanderpump's teeth and gums, Grammer, who lost her Malibu home to a fire at the end of last year, accused Kyle Richards of mentioning Vanderpump's alleged "bad breath" before she said anything on camera. However, in regard to Grammer's allegations, Richards denied saying anything about her former co-star's breath.

To see more of Camille Grammer and her co-stars, don't miss tomorrow night's second installment of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season nine reunion at 9 PM on Bravo TV.