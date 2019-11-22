Currently, many incarcerated rappers are in prison that includes 6ix9ine, Kodak Black, Bobby Shmurda, and others. One rapper that is currently incarcerated is YNW Melly, who just released his second album "Melly vs. Melvin."

Melly vs. Melvin

The album features 14 songs with the most notable song being "223s," featuring 9Lokknine, which was released three months ago. The music video for that song has amassed 11 million views with the audio hitting 26 million views.

"223s" reached 34 on the Billboard hot 100 and is currently at 44.

The album also contains features from Tonk Wit Tha Gift, who appears on "Waitin on You" and Foreign Teck, who's on the song "Killuminati." There's also a song on the album called "Adam Sandler" which he references with lines like, "I don't wanna buy your white boy, it look funny, call it Adam Sandler" which lines up perfectly with Adam Sandler as he's known as a comedian and an actor in comedy movies.

Melly's legal issues

YNW Melly is a member of the Bloods gang, which he joined when he was young. When he was 16, he fired a gun at a group of people near a high school and was charged with aggravated battery, discharging a firearm in public and two counts of aggravated assault, which resulted in him serving time in prison.

In June 2018, YNW Melly was arrested for marijuana possession, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested again for marijuana possession in January 2019.

In February, he turned himself in to police as he is suspected of murdering two of his close friends in October 2018. His friend, rapper YNW Bortlen, was also arrested, and both YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen have been charged with first-degree murder. YNW Melly is suspects in shooting a sheriff in 2017. If YNW Melly is found guilty, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.

YNW Melly's music career

YNW Melly started rapping when he was 15 and posted his songs on SoundCloud. He released his debut EP in 2017 under the name of "Collect Call" while he was in prison. The EP consisted of four songs.

In 2018, he released his debut album "I Am You," which reached 192 on the Billboard top 200 albums.

In early 2019, he released a mixtape called "We All Shine" which consisted of 16 songs with one of them being "Mixed Personalities," which featured Kanye West.

The music video for that song has 95 million views.

The song he is most known for is "Murder on my Mind," which has been viewed 291 million times on YouTube. That song reached 14 on the Billboard hot 100.

About YNW Melly

YNW Melly was born on May 1, 1999, in Gifford, Florida, and given the name Jamell Maurice Demons. His mother was 14 when she was pregnant with him and raised him on her own.