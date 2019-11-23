"90 Day Fiance" fans heard on Thursday that Ashley Martson finally got Jay Smith to sign off on the divorce papers. The post came via her Instagram Stories. But, a day later, it looks like her Instagram got shut down temporarily. Allegedly, it's for spamming. Well, fans know that Ashley's always tried getting verified on Instagram, so this setback could delay that ambition once again.

Ashley Martson's IG account temporarily down, the '90 Day Fiance' star's likely fuming

The news that Ashley's Instagram got taken down came originally from Reddit.

Then, @187anonymousgossip shared it to their Instagram account. The popular page noted, "Ooohhh which one of y’all got Ashley’s account deleted...she’s gonna have a melt down... I’m sure she will get it back though...Pic sent in from Reddit. Well, "90 Day Fiance" fans noted that the top notification in the screenshot showed a February date. So, I checked it out, and since the divorce announcement on November 21, her account's no longer accessible.

In fact, all I could find is a page saying "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram." In the discussion on the IG post, it seems people started reporting it in February. Potentially, more spam reports got made. Multiple reports probably resulted in the temporary ban. Actually, she's not IG verified but shares very many of those "swipe up" promo articles. One follower suggested she shared too many or, perhaps she put up an ad and failed to mention that in the post.

Fans comment on the temporary takedown of Ashley's Instagram

Ashley Martson still gets a healthy number of supporters. But, she also accumulated many haters during and after her seasons on the TLC show. We last saw her and Jay Smith in "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" After the show, when Jay Smith got detained by ICE, his sister came up with a lot of allegations about Ashley that never won her many fans.

I reported that one of those involved allegations she and TLC set Jay up for cheating. So, whenever bad things get revealed, her haters enjoy roasting her.

On the notification of the Instagram ban, critics gloated. Here's what some of them said about it:

"Oh wow, legit meltdown since she lives for SM like it’s oxygen! For real though, I wonder how they did it bc we can’t get legit obvious trolls down. Usually seems IG gives all trolls a pass."

"Ohh she must be going bat sh*t crazy with nothing to do, on this cold night, out there in boring *ss mechanicsburg pa."

"Oh no! She needs her account. How else will she scam money from people?"

"I refuse to... go to her page and look at her stories. She lives for that. She tracks how many people search her name and how many clicks she gets to even just read her story - not just the swipe up. Trust me. She isn’t getting that from me."

"Thank god! There’s enough trash on the Internet no room for her."

Many similar sentiments followed from "90 Day Fiance" followers.

And, as you can see, there's not a lot of sympathy for Ashley.

What do you think about Ashley Martson's Instagram account being shut down, allegedly for spamming? Do you hope she manages to get it back?

