Thanksgiving is a predominantly American affair and there is no corresponding British holiday. Hence, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had plans to go in for a low-key affair in Los Angeles in the company of Meghan’s mother. Baby Archie would also be a part of the American holiday end of November. In case that does happen, Meghan would play a major role in the kitchen because she loves to cook. As a person knowledgeable about the royals says in Ok!Magazine –“Meghan loves being in the kitchen. She's a talented chef … she'll definitely be wearing the apron.”

Daily Mail UK mentions about some discrepancies because another report tends to give an impression that the family will spend Thanksgiving at Windsor Castle.

It seems Meghan and Harry will not go to Los Angeles but Meghan’s mother will arrive in Britain for the occasion. Of course, they will not celebrate it officially but will engage in some social work, according to an insider who told the Daily Mail UK . Their plan is to extend a helping hand at a homeless shelter in London. The bottom line is - the royal couple has kept everyone guessing on what they will finally decide.

They could stay back in Britain

The possibility of them staying back in Britain would be a welcome development.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not have plans to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen. They want a break in order to "recharge their batteries". The Palace says the Sussexes have spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham. This year, their plan is to enjoy the occasion as a new family, in the company of Meghan’s mother and of their new baby.

Daily Mail UK goes on to add the Palace said it would be in conformity with what other members of the Royal Family have done and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.

Incidentally, last year, Meghan was in her earlier home in Kensington Palace. She made a traditional Thanksgiving meal for Prince Harry, and it included a turkey. This year they are new parents and have their son Archie with them. It will be a new experience for the child.

Harry and Meghan could spring a surprise

According to AOL, Meghan Markle wants to remain true to her American roots when it comes to her holiday celebrations.

There were rumors that she and Harry would be in Los Angles to celebrate Thanksgiving with Meghan's mother. However, the royal couple is considering a last-minute change. They could "bring a taste of the American tradition" to London. It seems Doria Ragland could be with them in the UK on the occasion. The Duchess wants to make it memorable by volunteering at a homeless shelter in London. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news of late for a number of reasons and need to reorganize their strategies.

Hence, they have decided to take a month-and-a-half long break. Baby Archie’s first Thanksgiving with his grandmother could be just what the doctors ordered.