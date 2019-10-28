Celebrities love to be in the news but for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the glare of spotlight is having a negative effect. It amounts to an invasion of privacy, which they do not approve. Everyone is entitled to live a life of individual choice but when there is continuous criticism from the media, it becomes unbearable. This royal couple is not a run-of-the-mill celebrity. Both of them have separate and unique identities.

She is an actor from America while he was a fighter pilot who had seen action in Afghanistan. They met though a common friend and had a fairytale wedding after a whirlwind romance. The event received global attention and Meghan was quick to modify her lifestyle in order to merge with other members of the royal household and adapt to a new way of life. She did it with aplomb but down the line, something snapped.

The Sun UK mentions about the recent official tour of Harry and Meghan to South Africa with their son Archie. There had been speculation about their interest in the country and a potential future move. In fact, rumors were rife about the couple being on the lookout for a second base and Africa was an option. However, there are other options like America, which could appeal to Meghan who hails from California.

Meghan and Harry 'thinking about relocating to US for much of the year' https://t.co/SuAOgk8pgd pic.twitter.com/5KjMW0ILMT — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) October 28, 2019

A move to the US could be on the cards

A news report dropped hints about a probable relocating of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the United States. The destination could be California because Meghan has strong links in America where she has her family members.

However, there is no confirmation from any authentic source. Incidentally, the Sussexes have plans to take some time off during the yearend after completing their royal assignments. That might include Travel.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is planning to give her son Archie his first look at his American roots. https://t.co/f8tSAGQEOT — KITV4 (@KITV4) October 22, 2019

The Sun UK says senior members of the royal family are worried about the possible outcome. Some of them feel relocation of Harry and Meghan could translate into their official exit from the family.

Harry fears for Meghan and the media attacks

According to Express UK, Prince Harry is worried about the effect of media attacks on Meghan Markle. In a televised program, he has talked about this aspect and his fears that Meghan could meet a fate similar to that of his mother Princess Diana. She had faced intense media scrutiny and finally met with a fatal accident when the paparazzi chased her in Paris.

Anyway, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland lives in the United States. If the royal couple chose to visit her during the end of the year, they could be away from the glare of the British tabloids. Harry and Meghan have said they want to bring up their child as an ordinary citizen and a trip to America could do wonders for them. The press in America is more understanding and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have fewer worries on the subject of invasion of privacy.