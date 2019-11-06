"90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" brought us Deavan Clegg and her Korean husband, Jihoon. We met her daughter Drascilla, and her new baby, Taeyang. But, more and more, Deavan reveals her extremely dysfunctional family. These include two aunts, one who committed suicide. The other allegedly stalked her and wanted to sell her off to a human trafficking ring. Plus, there's an abusive man in her past. So much info comes out that fans grow confused as to who is who in the story.

The abusive ex-partner in Deavan Clegg's life - Drascilla's dad

In September, I reported in Blasting News that Deavan opened up abut Drascilla's dad. On her Instagram Stories, she said that plenty of people asked her who he was and where he is. Bear in mind, we never saw him during the show at all. She eventually dished a little bit about him. In her Story, she said, "This is a sensitive subject." She added that she just wishes "everybody would just stop." Then came the sad bit.

Deavan said, "I escaped a very abusive relationship." The "90 Day Fiance" star added, "I am recovering from it." In conclusion, she noted, "please stop asking," and said that she would "address" it later."

So, that's all we heard about him so far. But, in time more abusive things appear to have happened to Deavan and her family. "90 Day Fiance" fans heard the shocking news from her that an aunt stalked her.

The media, including Cheatsheet described how Deavan won't live in the USA because of a very dodgy-sounding aunt. Many questions about why she chose to live in Korea emerged. After all, Jihoon could live in the USA. The reasons seem mind-boggling, and Deavan told her fans her aunt tried selling her off.

The aunt who stalked '90 Day Fiance's' Deavan

On her Instagram account towards the end of October, Deavan revealed the alarming aunt.

In answer to questions about Korea, she noted, "America became a very unsafe place for me due to a family member. This family member tried to kidnap me and steal my car while I was pregnant. This action is what made us fully decide to move to Korea." That's why she and Jihoon thought that raising the kids in Korea, made for a safer option. Not stopping there, Deavan wrote how she believed she really faced "danger."

In her comments, the "90 Day Fiance" star added, "My family member is a dangerous person.

So I’ll be in Korea for a long time. Because for some reason they keep letting her out of jail.” Wow, that's really scary. It certainly seems that Deavan's got a good reason not to trust the justice system in the USA. One fan responded, saying, "I just read about your horrible experience. I am so sorry. Can you tell us more? Please tell us your abductor is in jail." Deavan said in reply, "it was my aunt she tried but was unsuccessful I’ll make a video about it."

The aunt who committed suicide - '90 Day Fiance's' Deavan speaks out

This week, Deavan again took to her Instagram.

This time, "90 Day Fiance" guru and blogger, John Yates (johnyates327tv) shared the story and people commented on it. This relates to an aunt who committed suicide. Deavan's wild with anger because her aunt's abuser allegedly served just three days for battery. She mentions that her aunt committed suicide after he beat her. In her Story, she wrote, "I can finally talk about it, and justice was not served!"

Elaborating, the "90 Day Fiance" star noted that a "man..."brutally beat [her] aunt for a consistent hour...right before she committed suicide." Plus, she's angry because he got "three days time served and he gets to keep his guns." Detailing the incident, she noted, "He brutally beat her Christmas night by slamming her into a toilet." Allegedly, this got "recorded." Plus, she adds that he "loaded a gun in front of her." Really angry she then cussed out "Weber County" as her aunts' "dead." And, "he gets to keep walking around as if nothing happened."

Which aunt died from suicide?

On John Yates' page, fans definitely get confused over which aunt died, and which aunt stalked Deavan. One fan asked, "is this the aunt that tried to kidnap her? "Another asked "Is this the aunt she’s running from? Confused." Well, to clear it all up for those confused fans: Deavan has at least two aunts that we know of. One got beaten and killed herself. Another one allegedly tried to kidnap Deavan and sell her to "s*x traffickers." While many fans feel very sad and sorry this happened to Deavan, others note she has a "colorful" family.

Fan suggests Deavan's bad luck's related to the occult

"One "90 Day Fiance" fan even went so far as to suspect Deavan's interest in the occult might contribute to her run of bad luck. They wrote, "Generational curses? She seems to like the occult." Another noted, "that's not a bad point" to make. Meanwhile, another just said, "This girl has a drama filled family.. Geezz one story worse than the other.."

What do you think about Deavan Clegg with an aunt who allegedly tried to stalk and kidnap her so she could sell her to human traffickers? Then, another aunt allegedly got beaten so badly she committed suicide, but the perpetrator got away virtually scott-free? Then there's Drascilla's dad who allegedly abused Deavan. Do you think the dysfunctional family could attract all this bad luck through "Generational curses" from "the occult?"

