Star Wars legendary actor Anthony Daniels, has portrayed C-3PO in every Star Wars film since the debut of the 1977 "A New Hope." With the upcoming release of "The Rise of Skywalke [VIDEO]r," Anthony Daniels has spoken out and said that he's open to a future actor replacing him in the iconic role of C-3PO. Daniels recently released his autobiography, where he acknowledged that the character will move on without him.

Daniels admits the "Threepio" is too good of a character to die with him, following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." In Daniels new book he says he recognizes the reality that he will one day leave the stage and hopes to do so knowing that he will go on without him. Daniels joked with RadioTimes saying that the character will live on, because when you look around the Disney parks, he sees people dressed in better C-3PO suits better than his. Disney had to offer George Lucas a lot of money for him, so they've got to have a way to get their money back.

C-3PO will live on even without Anthony Daniels

Daniels, who is now 73, is proud of the impact the droid has made on the franchise and the Star Wars universe, including "Rise of Skywalker," where C-3PO has a rather larger role. Daniels said that C-3PO and R2-D2 were created to become the "common man." The pair of droids were created to hold your hand as you progress through the story.

Ironically, Daniels originally did not want the role.

He said he was insulted when he was approached for the role. Daniels said that he didn't even want to discuss the role in a "low budget sci-fi film." Daniels said that his agent forced him to go, and now he has become a staple in the Star Wars universe.

Daniels took to Twitter during filming of "The Rise of Skywalker" to announce C-3PO's final time on set. He said he was proud to work with a talented cast and crew led by J.J. Abrams and Kathy.

Anthony Daniels new book dishes on what goes on behind cameras

Daniels new book has put himself and his beloved character front and center. He pays tribute to his beloved costars who passed away including Carrie Fisher. He also dished on-set feuds, which are all too common on sets with A-list stars. He also dropped a few hints about what's coming in regards to the December release of "The Rise of Skywalker." Daniels shares how he felt that he was not being appreciated for his contributions to the first film.

While Anthony Daniels appeared to have been friendly with most of the cast and crew of the Star Wars franchise, he acknowledged problems he had with "Return of the Jedi" director Richard Marquand. Daniels quit talking to him, but he said it may just be because he took on more than he could handle or even expected. Daniels did say he really enjoyed his time with J.J. Abrams on "The Force Awakens," and "The Rise of Skywalker."