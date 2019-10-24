Selena Gomez released a new song, "Look At Her Now," with a colorful music video to go along on October 23rd, Wednesday night. She was in white-and-black in the music video, surrounded by backup dancers in the same style.

Selena Gomez uses a new song to appreciate her fans

She shocked her fans while they were still trying to get over her ballad song- "Lose You to Love Me." Fans assumed that her failed relationship with Justin Bieber must have inspired the ballad. In a note she shared with her many fans, Selena Gomez thanked them for their support and offered her new song as appreciation.

The Inspiration behind 'Look At her Now'

The inspiration behind the new song seems obvious. Only that instead of complaints about the pain of breaking up, “Look At Her Now” preaches self-love and confidence. The new song’s theme, which has lyrics sang in the third-person, talks about moving from a failed relationship. It brings on much stronger positive vibes. In the new tune, Selena Gomez sings she was once sad, but now she is glad because she dodged a bullet.

According to her, it took a few years to soak up tears, but now she has gotten over that phase.

From the song’s introduction, Selena paints the story of an unpleasant relationship that bred treachery. In her new song, she sang of falling in love during one summer. According to her, her love interest was her first real lover, but he became untrustworthy.

The song experienced a twist when Selena sang of bouncing back stronger than before.

Confident that she would find love again, Serena Gomez, with heads high and shoulders high, asked that all attention be drawn to her now in her new song. She ends on a reassuring note that she would find love again regardless of what she faced after the breakup. She also talked of staying independent and confident in the belief of having a happy ending.

Long before now, Selena had named Bruno Mars as one of her major musical influences because of his music rendition, delivery and, style.

She also cited Christiana Aguilera, Rihanna, Cheryl Cole, Beyonce and, Britney Spears as other influences in the course of her singing career. Although known for her dance-pop genre type of music, Selena Gomez has been experimenting with different types of music genres.

She began dating Nick Jonas in 2008. She dated Justin Bieber in 2010, and they separated in November 2012. They reconciled a few weeks before calling it quits in January 2013.

They have been having an on-and-off relationship between 2013 and 2015. According to reports, they got back together again. However, they broke up in March 2018. This time around, Selena Gomez was reportedly dating The Weeknd in January 2017 before another bad break up in October 2017.