It is seldom one comes across a couple getting married a second time within a year and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have done just that. They knew each other for a long time and ended their romance in January 2016. However, it was a short break and they married in September 2018. The marriage was a low-key affair in a courthouse in Manhattan, New York. They were young. He was 25, she was 22, and they had set their hearts on a religious ceremony since both are evangelical Christians.

That happened on Monday at an exclusive resort in South Carolina, in the presence of family and friends.

Daily Mail UK mentions about those who attended the ceremony. Apart from parents of both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who was a model for Vogue, her uncle Billy Baldwin was also present along with her sister and cousin. The circle of friends included Usher Raymond and Scooter Braun. Justin, a Canadian singer, is grateful to them because they had discovered him and brought him into the limelight.

If they had not identified the talented youth, Bieber’s story might have been different. Others present on the occasion were reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Will Smith's son Jaden.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Make Wedding Guests Watch 'The Notebook' https://t.co/MSnaWw4J6f — TMZ (@TMZ) September 30, 2019

It was a close-knit affair

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had their second wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluffs and around 150 guests joined them in the celebrations.

Both of them are in their 20s and Hailey wore a white wedding dress complete with a white veil while Justin wore a black tie. They looked sensational as they came out of the chapel after their nuptials. Justin and Hailey are evangelical Christians and even though they had a court marriage earlier, they longed for a religious ceremony. Hence, they went in for a second marriage complete with all formalities.

It's officially, "I do" part two for Hailey and Justin Bieber!https://t.co/18P3L42433 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 1, 2019

Daily Mail UK quotes Hailey's dad Stephen who explained before the wedding about having faith in God. In his opinion, people must not lose sight of the Almighty because “if you don’t have God’s spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness.”

Justin and Hailey retie the knot

According to CNN, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have retied the knot.

A group of family members and friends attended the program held in South Carolina. They met as young teens and their first marriage was a secret affair but this time it had the blessings of family members from both sides. Hailey has her own ideas about their future. During an interview with a section of the media, she talked about wanting to ring in changes. She wants to ensure that their relationship flourishes.

They are young and, like any other youngsters, have dreams of their own. They want to grow up together and support each other at every step. In her words – “We're really young, and that's a scary aspect."