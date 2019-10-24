"90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" star Aladin has confirmed that he is no longer in a relationship with his former partner Laura. The couple had held a traditional wedding, in Tunisia, and shared an apartment in Qatar, early in their relationship. However, things quickly unraveled, and the couple became increasingly unable to co-exist. The two have been at loggerheads with each other for quite some time, and their differences have played out on social media. Recently, Aladin took to Instagram to confirm that he had moved on from his relationship with Laura.

'I wish her no harm'

While responding to a fan, on his Instagram account, Aladin said that he and Laura had split up. He revealed that they were no longer living together and that he had moved on, saying, “But I wish her no harm and wish her good luck with her future men,” reports People. The couple, who had met on social media, struggled to save their relationship in the final episodes of the TLC show.

Laura was unhappy with Aladin during their time together and used her Instagram account to air her grievances. According to E! News, Laura said, "Aladin has always been a bit controlling, but Aladin had a very big personality change when we went to Tunisia this summer for the three-day wedding." Laura also alleged that she had conceived Aladin’s child but had been unable to keep the pregnancy. However, he denied all the accusations and defended himself on social media.

On the "Tell All" episodes of the TLC show that aired this month, fans witnessed the final moments of Laura and Aladin’s relationship. The couple argued after Laura left Aladin’s home to go out and get coffee without telling him.

Clash over finances

The couple also clashed over finances. Aladin accused Laura of not paying rent for their apartment. She defended herself, saying that her pension was had been cut.

The 51-year-old revealed that she did not have money for her general expenses. Aladin appeared frustrated by the revelation. He also said that he had spent a lot of money on their wedding and felt that Laura did not care about him. At the end of the "Tell All" episode, Laura was close to tears as she reflected on her rocky relationship with Aladin. She said that she had trusted him and had believed that their love was real.

Laura said that she had tried to fight for their marriage but was uncertain if she would be successful.

To those who don't know, Aladin and Laura first met on social media, where they quickly developed feelings for each other. Eventually, they had their wedding in Qatar. They even considered going for counseling in an attempt to save their marriage, but all their efforts were futile. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, post your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more.