"90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 days" cast posts more on their social media now, and Rebecca Parrot showed off her ring from Zied late Sunday night. She also told people who message him that "some of y’all need Jesus." Presumably, she referred to thirsty females fans.

Rebecca Parrot's happy to proudly wear Zied's ring

Over on her Instagram, Rebecca shared a photo of her ring. She captioned it with, "I’m soooo happy to be able to wear my ring and not hide this anymore!

♥️♥️♥️ @tlc_90day_zied and I are still together and SOOO MACHH in love. Next, Rebecca thanked all her supporters and well-wishers. She explained how very happy they are.

Then the "90 Day Fiance" star gave out a message to the thirsty fan who message him. She noted, "Now all you girls can stop messaging him ." She added, "I have been reading all your messages the whole time and some of y’all need Jesus."

Zied's working, he never used the money from Rebecca

Amid some criticism that Zied used Rebecca's own money to buy the ring, it turned out that he never used the credit card.

And, in fact, he's working. Rebecca told a follower, "He's an actor, audience coordinator for a tv station and goes to school." Another fan noted his schooling is for "AC repair." But, it's interesting his acting background never got raised on his "90 Day Fiance" bio. Over on Reddit, the discussion raised itself for a while, but interesting debate ended as the fan art accompanying it simply stunned with accuracy and beauty.

So, nobody seems worried about his working career, except his phrase that he "work sooooo maach bebe" will love on in TLC lore. And of course, it means he could find employment as an AC repair person in the USA if needs be. Now, most fans just hope they see more of the journey of the couple.

Divorce papers signed later than thought by '90 Day Fiance' Rebecca

Starcasm threw out a report she may have filed her divorce papers later than she said on the show.

However, Rebecca told them, "Zied knows everything. Lol This is not remotely an issue anymore. I’m not discussing it anymore. It got enough airtime already.” So, it looks like all is well over on that side of things. In another post shared Sunday night, Rebecca shared a photo of her Zied.

The caption on the second post said, "I know you’re sleeping now but I love you with all my heart ❤️❤️. You are so perfect, baby ❤️❤️." So, maybe Rebecca's in the USA now, and not actually with Zied.

Maybe fans of the "90 Day Fiance" couple will one day hear the pitter-patter of little feet. But, let's not go there just yet...after all, fans probably don't want to see more than one star in the franchise toting any eggs. In answer to questions, Rebecca basically told followers that any discussion about kids remains private.

'Some of y’all need Jesus' Rebecca teases to '90 Day Fiance' fans

What do you think about life looking rosy for Rebecca and Zied? She seems really proud of her ring, and very much in love. After telling thirsty female fans to stop sending messages, Rebecca said she always read them, and Zied never responds to them. So, she's not really worried, and just made a joke about it.

