Larissa Dos Santo’s love life has been full of drama in the past few months. The 32-year-old finalized her divorce, with ex-husband Colt Johnson, in April of this year. She was also in a brief relationship with Eric Nichols but ended it in September after an eight-month run. Larissa opened up about her love life, in an interview with US Weekly, and revealed she is dating again.

Dating Eric was a mistake

The Brazilian admitted that her relationship with Eric was a mistake.

According to US Weekly, she said, “I jumped into a relationship [with Eric] too fast right after my divorce — before I healed." Larissa said that she had agreed to date him hoping she'd get over her divorce with Colt. She said that she had loved her husband with all her heart. However, she had to move on and said he had cheated on her with different women. Larissa says she has learned from her brief relationship with Eric and is now more careful when going out on dates.

The two dated for eight months before Larissa called it quits on their relationship.

The 33-year-old is now going out on dates again and says she is enjoying the experience. She is looking for a godly man with family values, who is financially and emotionally stable. Larissa would like her next relationship to bring out the best in her. When she announced her break up with Eric, in September, the Brazilian had stated that she needed a break from romance.

At the time, she declared that she would not allow another man to exploit her. Her breakup with Eric had not been amicable. She reported him to the police saying that he was harassing her through text messages after their split. Eric denied the accusations.

Text from Colt

After her breakup, last month, Larissa revealed that she got a text message from her ex-husband Colt. She, however, said she did not care about him and that her happiness was her top priority.

The reality star said that Colt was “old news” and she had moved on. On her chances of getting back with her ex-husband, Larissa said it was an illusion to think she would get back together with Colt. The couple went through a messy divorce. Early in the year, Larissa spent some time in jail after police arrested her under charges of domestic violence.

The 33-year-old got into a scuffle with Colt and was the primary aggressor.

She posted a bail of $3,000. The couple appeared in season six of the TLC show. Colt flew Larissa from Brazil and the couple got married. However, the two had different personalities and did not live with each other for long. Larissa's attitude towards Colt deteriorated as the show went on and, by the end of the season, she had asked for a divorce. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario.

