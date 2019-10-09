"90 Day Fiance" fans heard that Deavan Clegg and Jihoon expected another baby already. Many fans grew critical as she shared about maybe returning to the USA as her health insurance wouldn't cover her in Korea. Actually, a lot of trollers hated on her for falling pregnant so quickly after the birth of baby Taeyang. But, now the couple lost their baby and Deavan announced the sad news on her Instagram.

Deavan Clegg speaks about the loss of her and Jihoon's second '90 Day Fiance' baby

Taking to her Instagram, Deavan shared a photo of an ultrasound scan dated September 17. She captioned it with, "A lot of people have been asking if I am pregnant. I haven’t address this head on yet. I want to first start off by saying, thank you so much for your support and love. With heavy hearts we have to announce sad news.

Last Monday we did end up losing our baby."

The "90 Day Fiance" couple says they're "heart broken and focusing on healing." Plus, Deavan noted that she felt she should apologize for not speaking up sooner. She added, "But we needed this time to heal as a family. A lot of people go through this, and we feel for so many people and wish everyone who has suffered through this same situation happiness and healing. We are healing and doing better, and want to thank everyone for your support during this very difficult time.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV

Deavan, and Jihoon."

Cast of '90 Day Fiance' react to the news of the couple losing their baby

On her Instagram, many co-stars stepped up to offer their condolences. Darcey Silva of "Before the 90 Days" said, "I’m so sorry for your love! Sending prayers." Another "90 Day Fiance" star, Kalani said, "I’m so sorry for your loss, Deavan. Thank you for being open about this—too many women suffer alone and that should never be the case.

Sending love and prayers to you and your family." Then Larissa Lima spoke up, saying, "My prayers are with you guys!!!"

Notably absent from any condolences was Laura Jallali who claimed she lost a baby. But, I reported that Deavan grew angry, accusing the "90 Day Fiance" star of making up the story. Still, it's quite early news. Maybe Laura might reach out as well. After all, she could use some points from fans these days.

Deavan reveals high blood pressure the same problem as baby Taeyang

One person who made a bit of a nasty comment about her living in Korea elicited a response from Deavan. It turns out that the loss was "due to my high blood pressure probably because of the American food I ate my entire life." Well, that's very sad, but we did see Deavan give birth on the "90 Day Fiance" show. And, that came early as she needed a C-Section early because her blood pressure was so very high.

Poor Jihoon missed out on being present for the birth, so he's probably every bit as devastated as Deavan right now.

What do you think about Deavan Clegg and Jihoon losing their second baby? Does your heart go out to the young couple?

Remember to follow the Reality TV Channel on Blasting News for more news about "90 Day Fiance."