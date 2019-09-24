"90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" brought Jihoon and Deavan Clegg. On the show, we saw her give birth to their new baby Taeyang. Rumors arose that she's pregnant again. Over on Reddit, a new post from Facebook seems like it's not just a rumor. Later, Deavan reacted to the leak that came from a closed group. This could confirm that she really is pregnant again. Possibly, this could cause NDA issues with TLC, as she's also allegedly returning for Season 2 of the TLC show, along with Jenny and Sumit.

Fans heard rumors that '90 Day Fiance's' Deavan Clegg's pregnant, once again

Reddit sometimes comes up with some bizarre rumors, but the recent one about Deavan being pregnant again might be true. For some days, fans asked Deavan if the rumor's true. Now, someone leaked a screencap of the conversation allegedly by Deavan. In the post from Facebook, Deavan wrote, "So I am currently pregnant and do not have health insurance in Korea." She added, "I don't know where to start or what to do." Next, she noted, "I just found out my insurance is not international." Plus, Deavan said, "I'm also unaware of how much it would cost to have a child here."

Deavan's feeling so concerned about it all, she said, "I'm starting to think I should go back to my home country because of this." Well, if the post really came from Deavan, perhaps she should have just ignored it and left the group or something.

On Instagram, "90 Day Fiance" fans noted she could have just stayed silent. But, as she reacted to it, perhaps that's a good sign she really just confirmed that she is pregnant.

Looks like the rumors deavans preggos again are real. this got leaked to reddit....and deavan responded about it - credit - r/90DayFiance byu/baksu pic.twitter.com/0XQdV7g7Qj — Realitytv2day (@Videonews60secs) September 24, 2019

Deavan reacts to rumors about '90 Day Fiance' pregnancy - confirms it's true?

On her Instagram Stories late Monday night, Deavan shared about the leak.

It definitely looks like she's confirming the conversation took place after all. In fact, she never denied the pregnancy in her IG Story. 187anonymousgossip screen-capped the IG Story and shared it to their account. In it, Deavan said, "I was in a private Facebook group that is based in Korea with only Korean people in it." She added that "it's sad to see my personal stuff being leaked when it's a group I went to for advice on life in Korea."

Additionally, The "90Day Fiance" star noted, "Just shows you can't even trust people even if it's not in your home country." Of course, followers of the show immediately saw this as confirmation that she's really pregnant.

187anonymousgossip noted, " Wow so guess this confirms that Deaven is, in fact, pregnant again." Other fans wondered why on earth she never used a "fake account." After all, it's not that hard to make one on Facebook.

Fans react to IG Story by Deavan of '90 Day Fiance'

Fans of the show took Deavan's post as confirmation the rumors true that she's pregnant. As usual, few followers of "90 Day Fiance" came with much sympathy.

Heres what some of them said:

@90dayfiancememes01: "Welp guess all those people saying it’s fake are wrong."

@sulivanska: "So hard to use a fake account. So hard to look this important information up before you move somewhere and before you decide to have another kid...Smh."

@hellur_qween: "She is so...dumb & needs to stop producing offspring!"

Meanwhile, @90dayfiancememes01 made a valid point about the '90 Day Fiance" NDA.

They noted, "This probably violates her nda because she’s taping for the second season."

What do you think about the rumor that Deavan Cleggs' pregnant again? Do you think her reaction on Instagram confirms it? After all, she never even denied it.

