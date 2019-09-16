"90 Day Fiance" delivers loads of entertainment. In fact, it's not likely the TLC franchise comes to an end any time soon. Constantly delivering the most unlikely couples, it's no wonder the network spawns a pile of spinoffs. Back in August, Chrissy Teigen mentioned on her Twitter that she and John Legend watched an episode. Well, many fans of the franchise believe that brings instant addiction. And, it looks like they jokingly think her hubby, John Legend's now beyond help and irrevocably hooked on a TLC addition.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen watched TLC's '90 Day Fiance' hooked from the start

TV Shows Ace reported late in August that Chrissy took to Twitter to admit she and John Legend finally tried watching a few episodes of the TLC franchise. No newcomer to Reality TV herself, fans wondered if they'd enjoy what they saw. Despite asking her which season and spinoff she watched, she wouldn't say. That's because she hates spoilers.

But she did comment on the show. On her Twitter, she said, "John [Legend] 10 minutes in: “I do….not regret watching this." It seems he was hooked from the start.

Obviously quite taken with the idea of these couples, often mismatched and unlikely, Chrissy started mentioning "90 Day Fiance" in a few more of her tweets. Presently, we're still not sure what spinoff they watch. Bear in mind, there are loads of them.

Aside from the original "90 Day Fiance," we get "Before the 90 Days," "The Other Way," "Happily Ever After?" "What Now?" "Pillow Talk," and "The Family Chantel." Actually, fans of the show know a new set of cast members joined "Pillow Talk" for their debut on September 15. They include Colt Johnson and his mom Debbie.

Beyond help - fans warned Chrissy and John about '90 Day Fiance' TLC addictions

On her Twitter account Sunday night, Chrissy tweeted, "Oh sh*t John just got up to pee and paused 90 Day Fiancé without realizing.

He has been turned." Fans thought that quite hilarious, and they agreed about how John's turned now because it's so addictive. One follower replied saying, "Oops. beware the 90 day TLC addiction! LOL." Other responses of a similar nature followed. Here's what some of them said:

@LTurps: "Haha once you’re hooked that’s it."

@kirameiteiru: "That show is incredibly addictive."

@SWEETtriniSOUL: "It was only a matter of time."

@itsa_talia: "there should be a support group for folks who begrudgingly started watching this show because you tweeted about it."

@jnd4588: "We need to hold a vigil for all the spouses, family members, and roommates who are unwittingly becoming addicted via us. It's background noise for weeks until one day they like 'Cesar paid HOw much??'"

Oh shit John just got up to pee and paused 90 day fiancé without realizing. He has been turned — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2019

What do you think about Chrissy Teigen and John Legend watching the TLC franchise?

Do you think that once you start, you're irretrievably hooked and in danger of TLC addiction?

