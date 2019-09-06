"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" brought Tim Malcolm to our screens. Fans know he's crazy about his flash car, apparently spends money like water, and also makes guns as art. He's crazy in love with his Colombian fianceé Jeniffer and keeps in contact with his ex-fianceé Veronica. He's also got a secret which should get revealed soon. But, it seems he's most interested in the great ratings for the show. In fact, on his IG it looks like he's riding pretty high on them. After all, even Hurricane Dorian hardly dented them.

Tim Malcolm monitors the ratings for '90 Day Fiance' often, rides high on them

On his Instagram, Tim seems to monitor the ratings for the show regularly. Actually, so much so, that one wonders if he planned for the show because the franchise does so well. Season 3 of "90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days" premiered on August 4. By August 6, Tim shared, "Before the 90 Days was number one!! Thank you to all the fans, friends and family who tuned in and showed up!

I love you." He also shared a screencap of the Top 50 Original Cable Telecasts. The premiere night showed TLC sat above "Serengeti," NASCAR Cup Series Race," and "Real Housewives of Potomac."

The next time he shared the rankings, the "90 Day Fiance" newbie took to his IG on August 21. He shared back then, "NUMBER ONE AGAIN!!!! Three weeks in a row. Congratulations to my fellow cast members...and the rest for all of your hard work!!!" That image he shared showed, "the TLC series held onto the night's No 1 spot with a 0.8 rating in adults 18 - 49." That doubled any of the other cable shows that night.

One very nice fan commented, "That's because you and your amazing family are on!!"

Hurricane Dorian can't stop ratings ahead of '90 Day Fiance' secret reveal

By August 29, Tim got even more excited at the ratings for the show. He shared a pic and captioned it with, "I love power it’s one of my favorite shows!! This is unreal. Sorry, @50cent try harder ‍♂️ Thank you so much to all the 90 day fans." Now, "loving the power" - that sounds like the Tim Malcolm fans are getting to know on the "90 Day Fiance show." Actually, the post noted that it held steady with 1.47 million viewers a year ago.

The episode relating to the post "ticked up from 0.7 to 0.9."

Yet another post, just a week later, dated September 1, showed that even Hurricane Dorian hardly dented the ratings for the show. Elated, Tim shared, "F**king hurricane Dorian can’t stop this 90 day fiance before the 90 day train! For all of you on board the ride is about to get even better !!! @50cent .... slippin brah." That post showed that the TLC show dropped down just a few points to 0.78.

Bravos' "Real Housewives of Potomac" slipped to 0.29. Plus, "Raising Wild" was down to 0.14. Actually, the TLC show clipped out the Weather Channel as well." On that post, some fans started asking about the secret that's due for a reveal.

Fans theorize on the secret, Tim seems unconcerned

Tim Malcolm's Instagram account's private, but followers still ask him about the promised secret reveal on the show.

It's not likely to be the fact that he does guns for art. That already got revealed by Distractify. They noted, "The North Carolina resident runs a gun business out of Charlotte, and the guns are "works of art." Tim's business is called Gringo Guns, and it has an Instagram page that showcases the metalwork, carving, and brandishing that he can do on handguns."

On that IG account, which is not private, fans also talk about the "90 Day Fiance" show. One fan asked if it's true he changed his gender from female to male. However that's really old now, and everyone's tired of that theory. On his own account, even Tim agreed it's boring and annoying these days. But he won't let slip on that secret. Obviously, if no fans hear about the secret spoilers, he knows rating will remain high. High ratings also mean the possibility of future spinoffs.

It certainly seems like Tim Malcolm's riding high on the ratings for the TLC show. He's got great business acumen and probably intends working towards more opportunities if he can get them. Are you surprised that despite Hurricane Dorian, the ratings for the show hardly faltered? As for the secret? It looks like you just have to wait and see it all play out on the show.

