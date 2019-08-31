"90 Day Fiance" fans heard the wonderful news that Steven Frend and Olga finally married on Friday. The couple took to their Instagram to announce the happy news and thousands of fans congratulated them. So many people poured out their love and congrats to the happy couple. And, to make it better, we have a love story come true despite TLC editing to make him the villain at one stage.

Olga and Steven Frend's marriage makes '90 Day Fiance' fans very happy

On Olga's account, the news that they married certainly saw many fans very happy for the couple.

Olga captioned it with, "30.08.2019 we are officially husband and wife." The photo showed Olga looking lovely in her green floral outfit as she sported her brand new ring and waved her marriage certificate. Steven held their son Richie Alex, who wasn't sure what to make of it all. He's so cute but still a little boy. Meanwhile, Steven looked so very well, clean and neat as he smiled at the camera.

Olga and her new "90 Day Fiance" husband stood outside the courthouse for the photo.

Hopefully, we'll see more of this couple on the TLC franchise. It's been a long and sometimes difficult road for them. But, with hard work, lots of effort, and support for each other, they made it at last. Now, TLC can chalk up yet another success story for the franchise. Of course, theres always a few trolls around to try and make everyone miserable, and no, I'm not gonna give them the attention they want. Plus, many more fans were very happy at the news and simply drowned them out with their well-wishes.

Congrats pour in for Olga and Steven from fans of '90 Day Fiance'

Some congrats came from fans who never really kept tabs on them since the end of their appearance in season 6 of the show. If you didn't keep up with them, Olga finally got across to the USA in time for them to celebrate Father's Day as a family. Plus, she shared loads of pics of their darling little boy. Now, news of the wedding's really the cherry on top for dedicated "90 Day Fiance" fans.

heres what some of them said about it:

@austrian_lady: "Congratulations sweetheart. May your lives are filled with love, loyalty and joy."

@pamela_.johnson: "Wow Congratulations from GB."

@pave_penthouse: "Wooot woot! Congratulations!!"

@thebonniejagger: "Love you guys both from a local Marylander."

@klacape: "That is absolutely wonderful congratulations."

@4wheel_rose: "May you always be happy."

Of course, many similar sentiments got expressed by thousands of other "90 Day Fiance" fans.

Very quickly, the couple racked up over 50k likes about them marrying.

What do think about Steven Frend and Olga marrying at last? Are you happy to hear the news? Did you rush over to Instagram to send your congrats like thousands of other fans?

